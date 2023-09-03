Chaos in Nevada Desert As 'Burning Man' 2023 Turns Into 'Soggy Man'

More than 70,000 people were trapped after a deluge of more than 1/2 inch of rain fell on a playa in the Black Rock Desert where the Burning Man 2023 festival was taking place. With another quarter inch of rain expected Sunday, the U.S. Bureau of Land Management blocked access to the site, and authorities advised the trapped festival-goers to shelter in place and conserve what little food they had.
Nevada authorities were investigating a death “which occurred during this rain event.” “The family has been notified and the death is under investigation,” the sheriff’s office said in a late Saturday news release.
“The Playa is an ancient lake bed and when wet, can be impassable. Vehicles can get very stuck due to the fine silt and clay minerals that exist on the Playa,” Nevada’s Bureau of Land Management announced in a Facebook post. “Stuck vehicles can also impact the Playa ecosystem. Additionally, cell service can be spotty and towing services are limited. Stay off the wet Playa and stay unstuck!”
BREAKING: Terrible footage from yesterday. When you travel to Burning Man for fun in the desert and it rains six inches and floods, and you believe you'll just drive out of the muck in your Jeep Wrangler.#BurningMan #BurningMan2023 #BurningManFestival pic.twitter.com/q873dYhHPF
Sorry pal, but there is no “national emergency” because of rain. I doubt whether Washington gives a flying fig about what’s happening in the Nevada desert.
Meanwhile, 70,000 people are trying to keep the Burning Man faith in the mud and the muck.
“Burning Man is a community of people who are prepared to support one another,” Burning Man said on its website. “We have come here knowing this is a place where we bring everything we need to survive. It is because of this that we are all well-prepared for a weather event like this.”
“We have done table-top drills for events like this,” organizers added. “We are engaged full-time on all aspects of safety and looking ahead to our Exodus as our next priority.”
Despite the spotty service, many people at the event are finding ways to post videos to TikTok and other social media platforms documenting their experience at what is now being dubbed “Raining Man 2023” and “Trench Foot 2023” by those posting and commenting.
In one video, Burners wait in line for breakfast while standing in shin-deep mud. Another video shows the inside of several large tents and camp set-ups completely ruined, with text that reads “Burning Man is under water. The end of a dream!”
This being Burning Man, the conspiracy theories are running rampant. This young woman believes that the reason for the “shelter in place” order was that an outbreak of Ebola had hit the festival.
Crazy stories coming out of Burning Man pic.twitter.com/eYkjrp0PHd
Others were more thoughtful about what was transpiring.
I hope you people understand – what's going down at Burning Man is what Armageddon will be like. Battle for survival between hippies and rich freaks with Ebola and everybody else running for our lives screaming in terror with 5 pounds of flesh eating mud caked on our feet!!
When there’s nothing happening, inventing a crisis is always an option.
This sounds like something they would say if there was an Ebola outbreak at Burning Man. pic.twitter.com/BnjXeMWtv4
This gentleman should adjust the tin foil he’s wearing to ward off the Men in Black.
Q: will they find a way to disappear 73,000 Burning Man people…just as they disappeared 2,000 children in burned Maui?
A: 33% pic.twitter.com/4Lknn4mFQ0
Finally, this guy takes the scattergun approach and targets everyone at Burning Man. (Definitely not safe for work, or for families with little kids, or those who have civilized sensibilities.)
My favourite take on Burning Man Festival so far 🤣🤣🤣🤭🤭
Check out his TikTok for the full thing, bc fuk twitter blue 😊 pic.twitter.com/07rPGkLjQ2
