Chaos in Nevada Desert As 'Burning Man' 2023 Turns Into 'Soggy Man'

More than 70,000 people were trapped after a deluge of more than 1/2 inch of rain fell on a playa in the Black Rock Desert where the Burning Man 2023 festival was taking place. With another quarter inch of rain expected Sunday, the U.S. Bureau of Land Management blocked access to the site, and authorities advised the trapped festival-goers to shelter in place and conserve what little food they had.

Nevada authorities were investigating a death “which occurred during this rain event.” “The family has been notified and the death is under investigation,” the sheriff’s office said in a late Saturday news release.

“The Playa is an ancient lake bed and when wet, can be impassable. Vehicles can get very stuck due to the fine silt and clay minerals that exist on the Playa,” Nevada’s Bureau of Land Management announced in a Facebook post. “Stuck vehicles can also impact the Playa ecosystem. Additionally, cell service can be spotty and towing services are limited. Stay off the wet Playa and stay unstuck!”

Meanwhile, 70,000 people are trying to keep the Burning Man faith in the mud and the muck.

“Burning Man is a community of people who are prepared to support one another,” Burning Man said on its website. “We have come here knowing this is a place where we bring everything we need to survive. It is because of this that we are all well-prepared for a weather event like this.”

“We have done table-top drills for events like this,” organizers added. “We are engaged full-time on all aspects of safety and looking ahead to our Exodus as our next priority.”

