The Unabomber NAILED Liberal Psychosis in 1995, Part II

I previously analyzed the analysis of Ted Kaczynski, known more popularly as The Unabomber for his mid-90s terror campaign, regarding the various psychoses of liberals. But there is much more rabbit hole to venture down.

Via Industrial Society and Its Future (emphasis added):

Many leftists have an intense identification with the problems of groups that have an image of being weak (women), defeated (American Indians), repellent (homosexuals) or otherwise inferior. The leftists themselves feel that these groups are inferior. They would never admit to themselves that they have such feelings, but it is precisely because they do see these groups as inferior that they identify with their problems. (We do not mean to suggest that women, Indians, etc. are inferior; we are only making a point about leftist psychology.)… Feminists are desperately anxious to prove that women are as strong and as capable as men. Clearly they are nagged by a fear that women may not be as strong and as capable as men.

This is the unspoken attitude among liberals that underpins their unending devotion to affirmative action, etc. It drives the entire “Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion” industry yet goes almost entirely unexamined in the corporate state media. By advocating for never-ending discrimination against whites, men, Christians, heterosexuals, etc., they are implicitly conceding that without such top-down enforcement of Diversity™, racial and sexual minorities would be unable to compete — ergo, they are inferior.

To watch the cognitive dissonance work itself out in real-time, try posing this dilemma to a dyed-in-the-wool “progressive.” In all likelihood, the discussion will end in hostility and ad hominem attacks as they are unable to reconcile their inherent racism with their self-professed adoration of, and deep respect for, minorities.

Continuing:

Words like “self-confidence”, “self-reliance”, “initiative”, “enterprise”, “optimism”, etc., play little role in the liberal and leftist vocabulary. The leftist is anti-individualistic, procollectivist. He wants society to solve every one’s problems for them, satisfy everyone’s needs for them, take care of them… The leftist is antagonistic to the concept of competition because, deep inside, he feels like a loser.

And here you have the psychological explanation for everything from “safe spaces” to “trigger warnings” to the everybody-gets-a-trophy” mentality prevalent among suburban white liberal wine moms. They do not believe that the individuals they are “protecting” are capable of protecting themselves, and so they relegate them to a permanent state of infancy with themselves as the permanent mother. Freud accurately described this dynamic long ago. Anyone who has spent any amount of time in the leafy suburbs will instantly recognize this reality.

Thus, they justify the most excessive, suffocating totalitarianism under the guise of “empathy,” “safety,” etc. While acting as brutal dictators, they assume the role of enlightened liberal champions of the marginalized. Social Justice™ activists, who infamously eat their own, derisively call these sorts of people “white saviors.”

Continuing:

Art forms that appeal to modern leftish intellectuals tend to focus on sordidness, defeat and despair, or else they take an orgiastic tone, throwing off rational control as if there were no hope of accomplishing anything through rational calculation and all that was left was to immerse oneself in the sensations of the moment.

Again, for the introspective, once these truths are absorbed, they cannot be un-absorbed. Having once been a teenager in the resurgence of the “emo” movement circa 2004, I become ensconced in the sort of morbid, detached, defeated lyricism of that genre. I didn’t realize at the time how it negatively affected my psychological makeup.

More to come on The Unabomber’s dissection of leftist psychosis.