Sunday Thoughts: How God's Word Can Help Us Overcome Anxiety

I used to struggle with anxiety — it wasn’t something that I sought a diagnosis for, but when I realized that’s what I was dealing with, I was able to look back and see how I faced it from childhood. (A couple of years ago, I did an interview with a friend of mine about anxiety and how I was able to break free, and you can read it here.)

For example, when I was in elementary school, I saw a news report about a school that had been hit by a tornado. From that point, I became irrationally afraid of storms. Once I realized that my bedroom was on the southwest corner of the house, I determined that if a tornado hit our house at night, I would die first. It took me many years to defeat that anxiety.

What is anxiety? In an article at Tabletalk, Dr. Cory Brock eloquently describes it this way:

Anxiety is not mere concern. It is not the type of fear that helps us survive in a dangerous situation. It is not concern for the moment that we put our sixteen-year-old behind the wheel for the first time or for our sick child’s health. Rather, it is an ongoing, fearful restlessness wherein we imagine hypothetical circumstances of loss.

The first Bible verse I memorized as a kid was one that my great-grandmother taught me: “When I am afraid, I put my trust in you,” (Psalm 56:3, ESV — although I’m sure she taught it to me in KJV). That verse has stayed with me for over four decades, and I turn to it time and time again when anxiety pops up.

God’s Word can help us overcome anxiety. For starters, we can learn that those who trust in Him have no need to be anxious:

Blessed is the man who trusts in the LORD, whose trust is the LORD. He is like a tree planted by water, that sends out its roots by the stream, and does not fear when heat comes, for its leaves remain green, and is not anxious in the year of drought, for it does not cease to bear fruit. Jeremiah 17:7-8 (ESV) Therefore I tell you, do not be anxious about your life, what you will eat or what you will drink, nor about your body, what you will put on. Is not life more than food, and the body more than clothing? Look at the birds of the air: they neither sow nor reap nor gather into barns, and yet your heavenly Father feeds them. Are you not of more value than they? And which of you by being anxious can add a single hour to his span of life? And why are you anxious about clothing? Consider the lilies of the field, how they grow: they neither toil nor spin, yet I tell you, even Solomon in all his glory was not arrayed like one of these. But if God so clothes the grass of the field, which today is alive and tomorrow is thrown into the oven, will he not much more clothe you, O you of little faith? Therefore do not be anxious, saying, ‘What shall we eat?’ or ‘What shall we drink?’ or ‘What shall we wear?’ For the Gentiles seek after all these things, and your heavenly Father knows that you need them all. But seek first the kingdom of God and his righteousness, and all these things will be added to you. Therefore do not be anxious about tomorrow, for tomorrow will be anxious for itself. Sufficient for the day is its own trouble. Matthew 6:25-34 (ESV)

The Bible also teaches us to give our worries to the Lord:

Say to those who have an anxious heart, “Be strong; fear not! Behold, your God will come with vengeance, with the recompense of God. He will come and save you.” Isaiah 35:4 (ESV) …casting all your anxieties on him, because he cares for you. 1 Peter 5:7 (ESV) …do not be anxious about anything, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God. And the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus. Philippians 4:6-7 (ESV)

Focusing on God and dwelling on his word can help us overcome our anxious thoughts and worries. As the Abide blog points out, “In 1 Peter 1:8-9, Peter reminds us that, ‘Though you have not seen him, you love him. Though you do not now see him, you believe in him and rejoice with joy that is inexpressible and filled with glory, obtaining the outcome of your faith, the salvation of your souls.’ Regardless of the trials you’re going through, there’s always a reason to rejoice. Anxiety is a particularly difficult trial. But when you focus on Christ, you’re able to not only endure but thrive in your periods of darkness.”

Our anxiety can also sometimes stem from unconfessed sin. If you’re anxious, examine your life to see if there’s any sin you need to confess to the Lord. As Psalm 32 reminds us, confessing our sins can help us feel better about our circumstances.

Sometimes all we can do is respond to those anxious moments when they creep in. “We can count on the Lord to provide for our needs, protect us from evil, guide us, and keep our souls secure for eternity,” Got Questions reminds us. We may not be able to prevent anxious thoughts from entering our minds, but we can practice the right response.”

When it comes to anxiety, those stock, “Sammy Sunday School” answers are often the best ones. Read your Bible. Pray. Stay connected to a local body of believers.

Trusting in God can help us defeat our anxiety. After all, He cares for us and takes care of us, so why not give your anxiety over to Him?