The Morning Briefing: Garbage Indictments Could Give Trump Electoral Superpowers

Top O’ the Briefing

Happy Tuesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Lyndoria was thought the neighborhood odd bird because she had a fondness for dipping dumplings in discount brandy.

Well, it happened again: I had to reset my “Days Since Donald Trump Has Been Indicted” wall counter back to “0” yesterday.

It is beyond surreal that the Democrats are hell-bent on punishing Donald Trump for questioning the results of an election by proving that they are willing to go to any lengths to tamper with an election. This time they’re making sure that they get a huge head start.

Chris posted a copy of the indictment here.

It’s also laughable that this is happening in Fulton County, which is basically Philadelphia South when it comes to something not smelling right with the Magic Mail-In Ballot machines. It isn’t criminal to question what happened there in 2020, it’s the sane, patriotic thing to do.

My colleague Bonchie writes over at RedState about what a tawdry spectacle this one was:

Unlike the past indictments of the former president, where the judges took care to not turn the actual in-court proceedings into a spectacle (i.e. by not allowing cameras), this latest indictment turned into a low-budget reality show. The star of the show was the Fulton County court clerk, who welcomed a gaggle of media to follow her around the halls of the court as she solemnly walked the paperwork to her office, surrounded by armed guards. It was reminiscent of Nancy Pelosi marching Trump’s articles of impeachment through the Capitol Building. Everyone knows what’s really going on. That woman has been waiting all her life to garner that much attention, and she soaked up every minute of it. Upon reaching her office, instead of entering it and dealing with the indictment like she’s supposed to, she paused and posed for the cameras. She then posed the document to the press before signing it as if she were signing the Declaration of Independence. But rest assured, this is all really above board and not at all political.

We’re way past this being a national embarrassment. A bunch of rogue prosecutors working with a “Wink, wink, nudge, nudge,” from the White House and seeking their 15 minutes of fame have put this once glorious Republic on the path to irrelevance and ruin. We already discussed the banana republic thing yesterday, so I should probably lay off of that today but, hey, it’s at the forefront of all of our minds.

The thing that we have been discussing since the Mar-a-Lago raid last year is that, the more they try to ruin Trump, the stronger they seem to make him. Trump himself actually seems emboldened by every new attack. There’s also the fact that each new indictment is a great fundraising opportunity for Trump’s quest to return to the White House.

Democrats would love to see Trump behind bars sometime before the 2024 election. It’s probably all any of them dream about. Their big “Gotcha!” moment might have them high fiving each other but, as Anthony wrote yesterday, it’s not really demoralizing the Trump faithful:

Many supporters of former President Donald Trump have refused to waver in their support for him following his most recent arraignment in court. Some pledge to vote for him “even if he’s in jail” for his alleged crimes. Fox News interviewed several Trump rally-goers in New Hampshire last week, who said they would continue supporting the former president. “Even if he’s in jail, I will vote for him,” Al from Florida told Fox News. “He’s being indicted because of political reasons. It’s a political game they’re playing, and it’s not right. They’re going to keep on doing it until they get him out of the picture. And he’s a strong survivor.” Fox News asked Joanne, a resident of Massachusetts and Florida, whether she still plans on voting for Trump despite the former president being engulfed in a series of investigations. “I sure do,” Joanne responded, adding that Trump keeps getting “stronger and stronger” with every indictment.

Even Trump’s Republican detractors find the relentless Democrat political jihad against Trump objectionable. I’ve lost count of how many people I’ve talked to in recent months who had grown weary of Trump’s antics but were growing more sympathetic to him because of these trash indictments.

The Fulton County DA got her face time with the media, insisting that “The law is non-partisan.” I don’t know if Joe and Edna Independent in flyover country see it that way. If it looks like a duck, swims like a duck, and quacks like politically motivated persecution, then, well, you know where I was going with that. Nice try, Toots, but we see what you’re doing.

By the time these unhinged prosecutors get done with Trump, he may be wearing a red cape and have an “S” on his chest. He won’t need his plane to fly to his next inauguration.

Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It’s free and it supports conservative media!

Subscribe

The Mailbag of Magnificence contributions can be sent to [email protected].

Everything Isn’t Awful

PJ Media

VodkaPundit. Elon’s Got the Receipt Proving Zuck Chickened Out of Charity MMA Fight

San Francisco’s Nancy Pelosi Federal Building Is So Dangerous That Employees Are Told to Work at Home

This New Song Should Scare the Bejeezus Out of the Left

[WATCH] Karine Jean-Pierre Does It Again, Messes Up Names and Gender of Hawaii Senators

YAAAAAWN. BREAKING: Fulton County Unseals Trump Indictment [UPDATED]

‘You’re Fired’: GOP Reps. Move to Defund Jack Smith’s Salary

Biden Moves Forward With Plan to Cancel $39 Billion in Student Loan Debt

Sure, Toots. Fulton County DA Fani Willis Speaks to Reporters About Trump Indictment: ‘The Law Is Non-Partisan!’

‘White People’ Were the Only Slavers of History, Black Professor Claims

We have a winner! Top German EU MEP: ‘So-Called Pandemic’ a ‘Test Balloon’ for Totalitarian Control

Is ‘Decreasing’ Inflation a Clever Deception?

RFK Jr. Flip Flops on Three-Month Abortion Ban

Support for Donald Trump Among Iowa Rally-Goers Remains High Amid Legal Troubles

Elon Musk Says He’ll Show Up at Mark Zuckerberg’s House to Propose a Fight

Today in History: Muslims Decapitate 800 European Christians for Refusing Islam

Prager. Why Are More Americans Than Ever Committing Suicide?

Townhall Mothership

Here’s What Happened After Joe Biden Snapped at a Fox News Reporter Last Week

There’s a Major Issue With the Locations Newsom Has Suggested for Debate With DeSantis

Good luck with that. White House Tries to Clean Up Biden’s Lack of Commentary on Maui Devastation

YAF Poll Reveals Young People Are Disappointed in the System

The Atlantic looks at the bigoted origins of gun control

Cam&Co. Surprises in store during Tennessee special session?

“Copycat threats”: South Korean mass stabbings are a social contagion

Next up: drag queen demons. Minneapolis museum holds “family friendly” demon summoning

Philly teen was in contact with terrorist group and was buying bomb making materials

Judge in MT rules 5 yr olds have standing to sue for climate #feelz

Supreme Court Likely to End up Settling Growing Number of Preferred-Pronoun Lawsuits

America’s Absentee Schoolchildren Suffer Huge Post-Pandemic Learning Loss

Donald Trump’s Georgia Indictment Quickly Turned Into a Ridiculous Low-Budget Reality Show

CNN sings the praises of the Inflation Reduction Act on its anniversary

Clown doxxes erratic, pro-DeSantis account @GayPatriot

Glenn Greenwald roasts True Conservative™ David French

VIP

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a 25% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.

Me. Reality Check—I’m Doomsday Prepping for President Harris End Times

Shocking Stats Could Explain Why Nothing Gets Done in Washington

Biden Ceded Empathy to Donald Trump… Again

Techno-Hell: The Rise of the AI Siren Influencer

Why Doesn’t Joe ‘No Comment’ Biden Care About the Hawaii Wildfires?

Joe Biden Is the Worst President in History

Around the Interwebz

Netflix Launches Test of Games on TVs, PCs and Macs

Want a $4,000 smart door? The Home Depot has you covered

The Truth Behind Poland’s ‘Anti-Vampire’ Graves

Bee Me

Sociologists: Western Civilization Began Its Decline When McDonald's Took Out Those Little Cheeseburger Stoolshttps://t.co/cNeHGZXYDV — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) August 14, 2023

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery