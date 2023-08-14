[WATCH] Karine Jean-Pierre Does It Again, Messes Up Names and Gender of Hawaii Senators

At a press conference about the Maui wildfires that left the island in shambles, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre mispronounced the names of two Democratic senators from Hawaii and misgendered one of them.

Does the entire Biden administration suffer from gaffe syndrome? It seems so, considering that neither Jean-Pierre nor President Joe Biden seems to be able to coherently speak.

Jean-Pierre mispronounced the names of Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii) and Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii). The press secretary did not remember that Hirono, the first female senator from the Aloha State, is actually a woman.

“Senator Harino [sic], who I said the president spoke to just last night, he thanked the president for the immediate support of federal agencies have delivered for residents of Hawaii and so does, has, so has Senator Shorts, Sharts — Schatz.” Really? Senator Shorts? I mean, come on.

“The president is deeply concerned about the people in Maui to the point where he has mobilized a whole-of-government approach here, as he has done many times to deal with these wildfires in Hawaii,” Jean-Pierre went on.

The press secretary discussed the federal government relief that has been provided to Maui. She cited 300 field personnel from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, as well as 50,000 meals and 75,000 liters of water that have been provided since Biden’s disaster declaration last week.

“And the president and the first lady has been very clear about offering, certainly their condolences, and making sure that we continue this whole of government approach,” Jean-Pierre added. “That is not going to stop. The president has also committed to being there for the government of Hawaii, the people of Maui for as long as it takes.”

On Sunday, Biden told reporters he had “no comment” regarding the situation in Maui. As of today, nearly 100 individuals have been confirmed dead from the wildfires on the island, according to CBS News.

Neither Biden nor Vice President Kamala Harris has visited the island. The president said on Sunday that he and his staff were “looking at” visiting Maui when the time is right to do so. Biden posted a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, about the tragedy.

As residents of Hawai'i mourn the loss of life and devastation taking place across their beautiful home, we mourn with them. Like I've said, not only our prayers are with those impacted – but every asset we have will be available to them. Here's the latest: — President Biden (@POTUS) August 14, 2023

“As residents of Hawai’i mourn the loss of life and devastation taking place across their beautiful home, we mourn with them. Like I’ve said, not only our prayers are with those impacted – but every asset we have will be available to them,” the statement read.