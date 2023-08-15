San Francisco's Nancy Pelosi Federal Building Is So Dangerous That Employees Are Told to Work at Home

Nancy Pelosi is now oh for 3 keeping safe the buildings over which she has control. The former House speaker intentionally left the Capitol building under-secured before the January 6 riot, her own posh San Francisco home was breached and her husband hurt by an anarcho/commie weirdo, and the federal building that bears her name and houses her local office is so dangerous that the Feds have told most of the government employees to work out of their homes.

Things are so bad on the ground surrounding the 18-story Nancy Pelosi Federal Building on 7th and Mission streets in San Francisco that it could be renamed Nancy’s Crack Emporium. Maybe it already has.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported that the U.S. Health and Human Services Department advised its hundreds of employees to work from home because their workplace is surrounded by the “city’s most brazen open-air drug markets, where dozens of dealers and users congregate on a daily basis.” Since San Francisco doesn’t appear to be interested in improving, people are being told not to use the more-than-$141-million building taxpayers bankrolled back in 2002.

This videographer saw “49 people smoking and injecting fentanyl” outside the federal building this week. He wrote, “Our community is plagued with bodies, feces, tents, needles, crack pipes, etc. Women and Children are not safe. Fentanyl is showing up in playgrounds and schools.”

BREAKING: #SanFrancisco The Federal Building is telling Nancy Pelosi and other workers to work from home because coming into the San Francisco federal office is to dangerous. I took a walk outside the San Francisco Federal Building. I SAW 49 PEOPLE SMOKING AND INJECTING FENTANYL… pic.twitter.com/tQe1Q4nQNx — World Peace Movement (@darren_stallcup) August 14, 2023

Lax laws and sanctuary policies have left the city’s leftist leaders with fewer tools and no political will to do anything about the problem they caused.

HHS Assistant Secretary for Administration Cheryl Campbell’s August 4 memo obtained by the Chronicle said, “In light of the conditions at the (Federal Building) we recommend employees … maximize the use of telework for the foreseeable future.” That’s one way to put it.

Republican California Congressman Kevin Kiley said the problems with San Francisco stem from the same “leaders” who want to take California’s “successes” national.

HHS, which is headed by former CA Attorney General Xavier Becerra, told workers to “maximize the use of telework for the foreseeable future” because of “conditions” around the building. …[Gavin] Newsom even claimed he was sending in the National Guard. If California offers a preview of where our country is headed, San Francisco offers an even starker warning. This is where failed policies, radical politics, and public corruption are in their most advanced stage – and where residents are most rapidly fleeing.

Crime in San Francisco is so out-of-control that employees at the Federal Building are being told to stay home. The building is home to Nancy Pelosi's office, as well as the U.S. Departments of Labor and Health & Human Services. HHS, which is headed by former CA Attorney General… pic.twitter.com/TYFUUvizKC — Kevin Kiley (@KevinKileyCA) August 13, 2023

Some of the city’s most popular retailers — Nordstrom, Abercrombie and Fitch, Anchor Brewing, Whole Foods, Anthropologie, H&M, and Uniqlo — closed down some of their outposts due to open-air drug dealing, disgusting conditions on the streets, thievery, and lack of traffic due to people being too afraid to go downtown.

San Francisco and California leaders asked for this chaos. This is the kind of chaos that California politicians want to bring to the rest of the nation.

As Silicon Valley Democrat Congressman Ro Khanna said, “I think the message that says ‘Make America California’ is not a winning message”

