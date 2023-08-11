West Coast, Messed Coast™: Disney Pulls a Dylan Mulvaney Move

Disney, the house that Mickey built, has gone gender-confused. Welcome to the West Coast, Messed Coast™, the home of Disneyland and the fanciful, magical kingdom on whose throne Bob Iger sits.

Iger climbed back onto Mickey’s throne when his predecessor waded into the politics of Florida and Gov. Ron DeSantis. The Disney employees threw a wing ding, the former CEO figured he was politically safe by backing 3rd graders looking at gender propaganda, and here we are today.

‘I literally look like Minnie Mouse!’

And now, in an apparent attempt to show that he’s down with the struggle, Disney’s Iger has thrown his lot in with a guy who dresses up as Minnie Mouse. I kid you not.

He enthuses as he sashays in the red dress, petticoat, and yellow pumps that “I literally look like Minnie Mouse and I fit in with his friends,” though some parents may not agree. At the end, the man declares, “Now I’m fashionable, bold, and fun, just like Minnie Mouse!”

The video was posted to the Disney Style TikTok account in July and was picked up by a left-wing media watcher on Twitter. One report says the Disney Style account reposted the video from the influencer’s page, but the influencer uses Disney character images and iconography, which usually gets someone sued, not highlighted. Maybe the rules for trans influencers are different.

Disneyland and Walt Disney World are full of “cast members” who dress up as other people and creatures for a living. Still, after the Dylan Mulvaney/Bud Light fiasco, we figured Iger might be wary about doing the same, especially at a time when Disney’s possible “merger” (read: take over) by Apple is being considered, as PJ Media’s VodkaPundit notes.

The FBIs obsession with confession

As I reported at PJ Media, FBI Director Christopher Wray was caught lying by redaction to a congressional committee — again. This time, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), chair of the Judiciary Committee, discovered from one of Wray’s own now-unredacted documents that an outrageous and unconstitutional plan to “mitigate” Radical Traditional Catholics (you know, people who don’t like abortion, like the Latin Mass, and don’t buy the forced pronoun BS) was coming from more than one FBI outpost, not just the Richmond, Va., office as Wray swore on a stack of Bibles.

But we found out that the FBI offices in Portland, Ore., and Los Angeles offices were in on the plan too. Far from being a theoretical threat assessment, those offices engaged in outright spying on people in Catholic Churches.

Alert PJ Media reader “Oregon Engineer” commented that the FBI probably had more than a passing interest in Oregon’s Archbishop Alexander Sample, “who says the occasional Latin mass.” Though the FBI document didn’t mention him, the Archbishop was in the news this summer for shaking up the Catholic school leadership in a fight over using preferred pronouns in class. Sample literally closed the education office and appears to have fired the people in charge. We’re sure the FBI was keeping notes.

Keep Portland weird, woke, and wicked

We can guarantee you that the FBI will not be looking into this church’s parishioners, considering how woke the leaders are. Worshiping the creation and not the Creator is a bad way to go through life, son.

My teenager noticed this and thought it was worth an eyeroll pic.twitter.com/aS5QL58J9S — garbage.G H O S T⚡️ (@cocainemichelle) August 11, 2023

First Partner approved

Gavin Newsom’s “partner” Jennifer Siebel Newsom, whose parents moved to Florida because their son-in-law is ruining California, is running to be the First Partner of the country.

Among her passions are climate-related ailments, which she claims cause, among other things, “distrusted sleep,” whatever that is.

The climate crisis is not only detrimental to physical health but mental health as well. Between distrusted sleep, dehydration, more nutrient-deficient produce, serotonin toxicity, and general anxiety surrounding climate change’s existential threat, extreme heat exacerbates… — Jennifer Siebel Newsom (@JenSiebelNewsom) August 10, 2023

Portland ‘justice’

The verdict in the civil case brought by journalist Andy Ngo against members of Antifa shows the world how out of whack the system of “justice” is in Antifastan, er, Portland. Despite video showing that the perpetrators chased, terrorized, and assaulted Ngo, a Portland jury was unpersuaded.

As I wrote this week at PJ Media, jurors expressed fear for their safety during the trial. A gag order was put on the proceedings, and the jurors’ names were kept secret. And then this happened in court:

On Tuesday, a Portland jury decided that two key alleged Antifa conspirators whose cases went to trial were not civilly liable for Ngo’s injuries, both physical and otherwise. The trial was marred by intimidation tactics — not just from the attackers but from their attorney who declared to the unidentified jury members, “I am Antifa” and “I will remember each one of your faces.” We’re talking Godfather stuff here.

Ngo’s attorneys, among them Harmeet Dhillon and James Buchal, are pondering the next legal steps in the case. But I’m thinking veiled threats by a defense attorney in court and efforts by Antifa to doxx the jurors might persuade an appeals court that this isn’t what justice is supposed to look like.

The Pac-Zero league

The West’s college football league, the Pac-12, will be decimated by the big-money teams moving to get even bigger payouts.

Washington, Oregon, UCLA and Southern California are moving to the Midwest-dominated Big Ten, where they figure to eventually double their annual share of television revenue. Arizona, Arizona State, Utah and Colorado are moving to the Big 12, where they stand to make millions more each year in the association of teams from Texas, Oklahoma and other states.

Stanford, Cal Berkeley, Washington State, and Oregon State are left behind after some teams withdrew from the league and others are considering making a move.

Letters to the West Coast, Messed Coast™

Your humble correspondent always loves to hear from West Coast, Messed Coast™ readers. This one is from Mike C. in Sacramento, who writes:

Victoria, I’ll keep it short. Mayor Darryl Steinberg and the city council finally passed the building “legal” homeless encampments. They openly bragged to their liberal partners at the Sacramento bee how they needed to keep the details secret or the angry citizenry would rise up to defeat the measure. I now worry for my family home if and when they park one of these drug dens, and that’s what they are considering the % of drug addicts making up the homeless population, near the house we will eventually leave my son who is on the spectrum. I greatly dislike this state. It’s an open sewer. I have a brother in Vancouver Washington and it sucks there too.

Dear Mike C.,

As a West Coast, Messed Coast™ inhabitant myself, I understand and offer condolences for your city’s selection of the notorious Steinberg.

I hear Idaho is nice.

Sincerely,

Your humble West Coast, Messed Coast™ correspondent.

