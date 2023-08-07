'I Literally Look Like Minnie Mouse!': Disney Partners With Crossdressing TikTok Star to Push Girls' Apparel

Just when you think the world cannot get any wackier, Disney says, “Hold my Bud Light” and totally proves you wrong. According to a new report from Breitbart News, the Walt Disney Company has followed in the footsteps of what was once the most popular beer brand in the world by creating a partnership with a crossdressing TikTok influencer to help promote apparel for girls, specifically Minnie Mouse-themed clothing featuring a red dress, yellow pumps, and a red hair bow.

Anyone else want to get off this ride now? I’m ready to jump ship; how about you?

Seann Altman, the TikTok influencer in question, is a biological male who identifies as “gender fluid.” Altman put together a video for the social media platform to promote Disney Style, the company’s social media brand that is now promoting Disney-themed clothing, makeup, and other kinds of accessories.

An X account called @LeftismForU shared the video, which shows Altman giving a dress-up tutorial on how all the young girls at home can do cosplay to look like Minnie Mouse. Just to summarize for those who might be in shock at the level of degeneracy unfolding in our current culture, this is a dude who dresses like a lady telling young children how to dress up like a fictional female mouse. If you look up “insanity” in the dictionary, there should be a link to this video. No other explanation is needed.

Maybe it’s just me, but there seems to be a creepy resemblance between Altman and Richard “The Night Stalker” Ramirez, the infamous California serial killer who terrorized people during the 1980s and was a self-professed Satanist. Google him and see for yourself.

Here’s more from Breitbart:

Altman models a red dress, which he accessorizes with a white petticoat, yellow high-heel shoes, and a belt. He then adds artificial buns to his hair to simulate Minnie’s ears and tops it off with Minnie’s signature red bow.

“I literally look like Minnie Mouse!” the TikTok influencer gushes.

The video is the latest example of Disney promoting transgenderism and gender non-conformity. As Breitbart News reported, Disneyland recently employed a mustachioed transvestite to welcome young girls into the park’s Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique. In the past couple of years, Disney has fought Florida over its anti-grooming Parental Rights in Education law, created multiple transgender characters for its children’s shows, put gay characters at the center of its big-budget movies, and even launched an LGBTQ-themed apparel line. In 2021, the Disney+ streaming service hosted This Is Me: Pride Celebration Spectacular, a musical special on YouTube starring drag queen Nina West, with performances of popular Disney songs re-imagined with LGBTQ themes.

This has been brought to public attention because this clothing line, along with the influencer, is being pushed on the general public in an attempt to get young people to buy the product. That means they are also pushing an agenda of acceptance and normalization of sexual deviancy.

If they get the kids early enough, they will grow up to throw off their parents’ common-sense values and beliefs — along with scientific fact — and these children will consider all of this nonsense normal. The family unit will be destroyed and the dependency on family transferred to the federal government. And the nanny state is born.

This is why so many parents have started to fight back against LGBTQ ideological indoctrination taking place in public schools. Parents are the ones who have the responsibility of talking about important matters like this with their kids, not the state.