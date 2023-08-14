Shocking Stats Could Explain Why Nothing Gets Done in Washington

Ever wondered why nothing gets done in Washington, D.C.? Perhaps the lack of action has something to do with the fact that so many of our “leaders” are well into their sunset years and riddled with health problems.

Just recently, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) was seen freezing up midsentence in the middle of a press conference at Capitol Hill. McConnell is 81 years old.

“Good afternoon, everyone. We’re on a path to finishing the NDAA (National Defense Authorization Act) this week. There’s been good bipartisan cooperation and a string of —” McConnell said, before trailing off and staring into the distance.

“You okay, Mitch?” Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wy.), asked. “Is there anything else you want to say or should we just go back to your office?”

That’s not all; earlier this year, McConnell suffered a concussion and fractured rib after falling in a Washington hotel. But he’s not the only one suffering from health issues.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) visited the hospital last week after tripping and falling in San Francisco. “Senator Feinstein briefly went to the hospital yesterday afternoon as a precaution after a minor fall in her home. All of her scans were clear, and she returned home,” a spokesperson for the senator said in a statement about the matter.

In February of this year, Feinstein contracted shingles and wound up spending months away from the Senate, first in the hospital and then recovering at home. She’s had a tough time talking to people since her return.

Recently, Feinstein was seen following the instructions of one of her aides on how to proceed with a vote in the Senate. Feinstein is 90 years old.

WATCH: Democrats beg 90 year-old Dianne Feinstein to “just say aye” at vote, telling her not to explain her reasoning. This is so sad to watch!

https://t.co/6HwBXF5X17 — Proud Elephant 🇺🇸🦅 (@ProudElephantUS) August 4, 2023

Of 435 lawmakers in the House, 15 are 80 years of age or older. The ranks of Congressional reps include: Rep. Grace Napolitano (D-Calif.), 86; Democrat Delegate Eleanor Norton (D-D.C.), 86; Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.), 84; Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-Md.), 84; Rep. Hal Rogers (R-Ky.), 85; Rep. Bill Pascrell Jr. (D-N.J.), 86; Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.), 83; Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), 83; Rep. Danny Davis (D-Ill.), 81; Rep. John Carter (R-Texas), 82; Rep. Anna Eshoo (D-Calif.), 80; Rep. Fredrica Wilson (D-Fla.), 80; Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-Conn.), 80; Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-N.C.), 80; and Rep. Kay Granger (R-Texas), 80.

Of the 100 members of the Senate, four are over the age of 80, including the aforementioned Feinstein and McConnell. Rep. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) is 89 years old, and Rep. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) is 81 years old.

This is a major factor in why things don’t get done in Washington. There are too many elderly people in office. In the executive branch, our manifestly senile President, Joe Biden, will be turning 81 years old in November. As we all know, given his long history of gaffes and inability to speak coherently, Biden isn’t all that sharp. Yet this is the guy making decisions for us? We are living in the United States of gerontocracy.