‘You’re Fired’: GOP Reps. Move to Defund Jack Smith’s Salary

Rep. Andy Ogles (R-TN) has filed legislation to defund the federal salary of Jack Smith, the DOJ special counsel prosecuting Donald Trump.

Smith’s ongoing investigation into Trump has led to multiple indictments, which have been slammed as bogus or partisan election interference by some Republicans. Smith alleges Trump committed criminal offenses over classified documents and 2020 election challenges, including on Jan. 6, 2021.

Now, however, according to Just the News, Ogles and other Republican representatives have decided to take action against Smith.

Ogles introduced the bill on Friday, the Washington Examiner reported. GOP Reps. Alex Mooney, W.V., and Eli Crane, Ariz., cosponsored the measure. The Yanking Outlays for an Unethical, Ruthless Enterprise that Fraudulently Impedes Robust Electoral Debate (You’re fired) Act comes as Republicans increasingly line up behind former President Donald Trump due to what they perceive as a political prosecution from Smith.

“The Biden Administration’s weaponization of the DOJ for personal political gain through the appointment of Jack Smith is nothing short of appalling,” Ogles said. “In November 2022, he was tasked with taking down Biden’s biggest threat, President Donald J. Trump.” And, according to Ogles, Smith has since engaged in highly questionable and partisan behavior in targeting Trump.

”From falsified indictments to non-existent supporting ‘evidence’, everything about the proceedings by Smith have screamed desperate,” Ogles stated. He continued: “America cannot and will not stand for that, and it’s well past time that Congress uses its power of the purse to tell Jack Smith: you’re fired.”

Ogles tweeted the following.

Jack Smith is nothing more than a weaponized DOJ pawn in Biden’s corrupt scheme to imprison his political opposition ahead of the 2024 election. My legislation would PROHIBIT him from receiving a federal salary, funded by taxpayers.https://t.co/kAW7BM8iQe pic.twitter.com/UjBbCEsPPR — Rep. Andy Ogles (@RepOgles) August 14, 2023

Alex Mooney, one of the bill’s cosponsors, previously slammed the June indictment of Donald Trump by Smith and the Biden DOJ, calling it “the latest salvo in a long line of political assaults against the former president and leading Republican candidate for president in 2024.” Mooney cited the “fake prosecutions”, “sham impeachment trials,” the FBI raid of Mar-a-Lago, and the indictment as proof of longterm persecution by “partisan Democrats” of Trump.

Mooney also pointed to Biden’s own classified documents scandal, which the DOJ has seemed only to want to sweep under the rug: “Joe Biden was found in possession of classified documents at his business office in Washington, D.C. and sitting in his garage in Delaware.” And Biden wasn’t the only Democrat with such a scandal. Mooney tweeted: “Hillary Clinton carelessly stored classified information on a private email server in her home. Where are their indictments? This is total hypocrisy and a mockery of our justice system, which is allegedly blind.”

PJ Media recently published a series of exclusives on allegations of Jack Smith’s previous prosecutorial misconduct, some of which tactics have resurfaced in his prosecution of Trump.