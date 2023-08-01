'Election Interference': Republicans Slam Newest Trump Indictment

Former president and current presidential candidate Donald Trump was just indicted again, and Republicans have reacted by calling the indictment politically driven and “election interference.”

According to The Post Millennial, Trump was indicted on four counts related to the much-lied-about Jan. 6, 2021, including “conspiracy to defraud the government, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.”

On that eventful Jan. 6, Trump explicitly called for supporters to “peacefully and patriotically” make their voices heard. He later tweeted a request to his supporters to be peaceful after the breach at the Capitol. And as evidence has since shown, many of those accused were peaceful even at the Capitol and falsely accused of destruction or violence. In any case, Trump certainly did not deliberately cause an obstruction of an official proceeding. It is clear from what he said that day, both in person and online, that he did not support anyone breaking into the Capitol.

Furthermore, it is not a crime to call an election fraudulent. If it were, there are dozens of Democrats who called the 2016 election bogus who need to be taken to court. But right or wrong, Trump certainly is not a criminal for making allegations of election fraud. It seems to me these indictments get sillier and sillier.

The new indictment targets six “co-conspirators” too, according to US AToday, reportedly including Jeffrey Clark, a former Trump official and vocal critic of the weaponized Biden Department of Justice (DOJ). It seems the Biden DOJ is proving its lack of objectivity by targeting its critics.

Republicans responded to the indictment on Twitter/X. “When you drain The Swamp, The Swamp fights back,” Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) tweeted. “President Trump did nothing wrong!”

Meanwhile, Jack Posobiec of “Human Events” wryly observed, “The Biden Admin just indicted the leading opposition candidate. Again.”

Legal expert Mark Levin posted a series of tweets attacking the indictment. “It’s official. Unelected reckless prosecutors and unelected Democrat DC grand jurors are trying to decide the presidential election. Democrat DAs and the earlier indictment, same thing. Talk about attempting to deny voters the right to choose the next president — that IS what this is all about,” Levin angrily posted.

Levin said the “outrageous” indictment “reads like a New York Times editorial” instead of “a legitimate indictment,” and he even accused DOJ Special Counsel Jack Smith of “destroy[ing] the constitutional electoral system.”

Article III Project founder and president Mike Davis issued a lengthy statement. He began by noting that the Trump indictment dropped right after Hunter’s former business partner Devon Archer’s testimony exposed the corruption of Joe and Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings and Joe’s lies. Trump, Davis said, was indicted for “the non-crime of twisting political arms and objecting to a presidential election, which before today was only illegal in third-world Marxist hellholes.” He continued:

Biden clearly fears he may not beat Trump in the next election…using novel and absurd legal theories, [AG Merrick] Garland, Smith, and the Biden Justice Department want a DC prosecutor, judge, and jury–instead of the American people–to decide the next election. If you can’t beat him, indict him. This is election interference at its worst. This will not fly with the American people. It’s long past time for House Republicans to defund Jack Smith–and to impeach Biden and Garland for their corruption, obstruction, and election interference.

Sean Davis of “The Federalist” also accused the Biden DOJ of election interference: “The 2020 election was rigged and they’re trying to throw Trump in prison before the 2024 election because they’re not confident they’ll be able to rig that one.”

The timing of the Trump indictment certainly seems suspicious, coming as it does the day after Archer’s bombshell testimony.