[WATCH] Newly Obtained Video Shows 'Q Shaman' Calling for Peace on Jan. 6th, Capitol Police Letting Him, Others In

A 44-second clip of what is reported to be a much longer video shows Jacob Chansley, also known as “Q Shaman,” “Q Anon Furbaby,” etc., being told by police that he and others could enter the Capitol if they kept things peaceful.

The permission to enter the Capitol was given by a Capitol policeman, identified as Officer Keith Robishaw.

“We’re not against . . . you need to show us . . . no attacking, no assault, remain calm,” Robishaw is seen saying to Chansley and other Trump supporters.

This video, obtained by American Greatness, is yet another gut punch to politicians and leftists who need to believe that the mostly peaceful January 6 protest was an “insurrection.” Federal authorities have been walking back outrageous accusations of Trump supporters trying to “assassinate” members of Congress since January 15, a mere 10 days after the Capitol protest. No firearms were recovered in the Capitol. No charges of sedition have been filed. Most of the Capitol protesters are facing charges of nothing more than trespassing.

Chansey is seen in the video saying, “This has to be peaceful. We have the right to peacefully assemble.” He was arrested by the FBI in Arizona on January 9.

“Strong evidence, including Chansley’s own words and actions at the Capitol, supports that the intent of the Capitol rioters was to capture and assassinate elected officials in the United States Government,” stated a January filing against Chansley. An accusation that the feds, as mentioned, walked back on January 15.

Federal prosecutors argue that Chansley “must be detained due to his past criminal record and belief in harmful conspiracies like QAnon, as well as his belief that he is an alien, which may indicate serious risks that he will flee and obstruct or attempt to obstruct justice.” Yet later reports suggest Chansley has no criminal record. Chansley was denied bail and is still in jail today, facing several non-violent counts of trespassing and disorderly conduct—unlike BLM activist and January 6th provocateur John Sullivan. Sullivan is heard on his own camera provoking a riot in the Capitol. He was released and is under house arrest at home in Utah, despite far more serious charges against him.

Unlike hundreds of violent antifa and BLM rioters, many of whom were released from custody almost immediately after clashing with police, Chansley is not being charged with assaulting an officer, arson, or damaging federal property—or anything even close to violence. Few of the BLM and antifa rioters are still in custody and most won’t even be charged.

Then-vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris even supported a fund to bail out violent rioters, some of whom were arrested more than once.

Chansley is seen on video speaking with Capitol police and calling for a peaceful demonstration. He is also seen in the Senate Chamber taking not-so-violent selfies. For this, his sitting in jail.