Devon Archer Testifies That Joe Biden Participated ‘Regularly’ in Hunter’s Foreign Business Calls

During a closed-door hearing on Monday, Hunter Biden’s former business partner Devon Archer reportedly confirmed to the House Oversight Committee that Joe Biden participated in over twenty calls with Hunter Biden and his foreign business partners — contradicting repeated denials from Joe Biden and the White House.

However, Rep. Dan Goldman (D-N.Y.), the only Democrat who participated in the hearing, insists it was all innocent. He claimed that Archer “indicated that Hunter spoke to his father every day, and approximately 20 times over the course of a 10-year relationship, Hunter may have put his father on the phone with any number of different people, and they never once spoke about any business dealings.”

Goldman, who served as lead counsel in the first Trump impeachment, also claimed (and bizarrely expects us to believe) that Joe Biden only exchanged “niceties” with Hunter’s business partners, and that Joe Biden was oblivious to the people he was talking to.

“There was no indication that he had any idea who was at dinner with them. It was just to say, ‘Hello I’m at dinner’ and there was nothing related to his business dealings.”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), however, heard things much differently. She told The Daily Mail that Archer, who served on the board of Burisma with Hunter Biden, said, “the Bidens were in the actual business of influence peddling.”

“We have Devon Archer coming out and telling the truth that Hunter Biden and Joe Biden spoke over 20 times about his business deals — not about the weather, not about what was for lunch — about his business deals,” she said.

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) revealed that Archer testified that Hunter was only on the Ukrainian energy firm board because of the Biden family “brand,” and that Joe Biden added “value.”

Biggs said Archer testified that “Burisma would have gone out of business sooner if the Biden brand had not been invoked. People would be intimidated to really mess with Burisma because of the Biden family brand.”

Joe Biden has long denied having any involvement in Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings. “I have never discussed with my son or my brother or anyone else, anything having to do with their businesses, period,” Biden claimed in 2019.

“I don’t discuss business with my son, and — because I don’t discuss things with my son or my family because I don’t want to have any knowledge of any — I don’t want to be accused of ‘well you talked with your son, or you talked with your whomever,’” Biden said another time.

However, the White House has shifted its rhetoric in recent weeks. Last month, the White House counsel’s office stopped denying Biden ever spoke business with his son, instead saying that he “was not in business with his son.”

Last week, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre echoed that narrative.

“So, I’ve been, I’ve been asked this question a million times. The answer is not going to change. The answer remains the same. The president was never in business with his son. I just don’t have anything else to add.”