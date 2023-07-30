Is Devon Archer the Key to Exposing the Biden Crime Family?

According to sources close to Hunter Biden, there is a possibility that President Joe Biden might be implicated by files on his son’s laptop, the New York Post reports. Hundreds of documents are littered among the tens of thousands of emails contained on the laptop — but the files were not downloaded onto the device, and investigators cannot open most of them.

That’s where Devon Archer, Hunter Biden’s longtime business partner, who is scheduled to testify before the House Oversight Committee on Monday, comes in. Why? Because while these potentially incriminating documents may not be accessible via the laptop, Archer may still have them.

According to the report, “Hunter Biden and his fellow Burisma Board member Devon Archer were tagged on a November 2015 email from Eric Schwerin, the head of Hunter Biden’s investment firm Rosemont Seneca, to Vadym Pozharsky, the chief financial officer of Burisma.”

Archer may have that document in his possession.

“When Hunter takes money via an executed agreement from Burisma . . . or some other some company and delivers a connection to Joe Biden that should be a felony violation of the Foreign Agents Registration Act,” Jim Hanson, a global consulting executive who has examined the hard drive, told The Post.

Archer is reportedly planning to expose Joe Biden’s involvement in Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings.

“We are looking forward very much to hearing from Devon Archer about all the times he has witnessed Joe Biden meeting with Hunter Biden’s overseas business partners when he was vice president, including on speakerphone,” Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) said last week. His planned testimony was postponed, though it is now expected to take place on Monday. However, it appears that Joe Biden’s Department of Justice is attempting to prevent his testimony by forcing him to surrender to authorities on an unrelated charge.

Joe Biden has long denied speaking with his son about his foreign business dealings, and Archer could expose just how involved he actually was. According to past reports, Joe Biden was either present in person or joined via speakerphone when Hunter spoke with foreign business associates and potential investors. Tony Bobulinski, another former business partner of Hunter Biden, has also made the same claim. Republicans on the House Oversight Committee see Archer as a potential impeachment witness — if the GOP ever decides to hold Joe Biden accountable for his corrupt schemes.

If Archer has the documents in question, they could be the smoking gun evidence the GOP needs to impeach Joe Biden.