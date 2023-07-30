Biden DOJ Threatens to Arrest Devon Archer Before Bombshell Testimony

On Monday, Hunter Biden’s former business partner Devon Archer is set to testify before the House Oversight Committee to expose Joe Biden’s involvement in Hunter’s foreign business dealings. The Biden administration is doing everything possible to prevent that from happening.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is attempting to arrest Archer on unrelated charges mere hours before his scheduled testimony. On Saturday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York issued a request to trial judge Ronnie Abrams to compel Archer to surrender to authorities.

Related: Deadly Testimony: Hunter’s Business Partner Will Swear Joe Biden Was on Dozens of Their Business Calls

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer was asked about this development on Sunday, during an appearance on Fox News.

“I have in my hand a letter from the Department of Justice that was sent to the Southern District of New York on Saturday,” host Maria Bartiromo began. “By the way, Devon Archer is testifying on Monday — do you ever see … the DOJ send letters like this out on a Saturday?”

“Never, never,” Comer replied. “This is the first time I’ve ever heard of the Department of Justice doing anything on a Saturday.”

“So what is this letter? Can you walk us through it? The government is apprising the court of the status of Devon Archer’s appeal of his judgment of conviction, and they request that the court set a surrender date for the defendant to report to a facility. Please walk us through what this letter says.”

“Yeah, the letter from the Department of Justice is trying to nudge the judge to go ahead and sentence Devon Archer for something unrelated to what we’re going to be talking to him about tomorrow,” Comer explained. “It’s odd that it was issued on a Saturday, and it’s odd that it’s right before he’s scheduled to come in to have an opportunity to speak in front of the House Oversight Committee and tell the American people the truth about what really went on with Burisma.”

Comer continued, “So, you know, I don’t know if this is a coincidence, Maria, or this is another example of the weaponization of the Department of Justice. But I can tell you this: the lengths to which the Biden legal team has gone to try to intimidate our witnesses, to coordinate with the Department of Justice, and to certainly coordinate with the Democrats on the House Oversight Committee to encourage people not to cooperate with our investigation, to encourage banks not to turn over bank records, to encourage Treasury not to let us have access to those suspicious activity reports — it’s very troubling. And I believe that, you know, this is another violation of the law. This is obstruction of justice.”

BREAKING: The DOJ is attempting to arrest Devon Archer just hours before he's scheduled to testify on Monday about the Biden's corruption and foreign influence peddling scheme. SDNY Damian Williams issued the letter Saturday telling Judge Abrams to order Devon Archer to surrender… pic.twitter.com/GqM4Pwlv9a — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) July 30, 2023

Archer’s attorney, Matthew Schwartz, disputes that there’s a connection and insists that Archer will testify on Monday. “Mr. Archer will do what he has planned to do all along, which is to show up on Monday and to honestly answer the questions that are put to him by the Congressional investigators,” he said in a statement.