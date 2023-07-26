Deadly Testimony: Hunter's Business Partner Will Swear Joe Biden Was on Dozens of Their Business Calls

The call was coming from inside the house. Hunter Biden’s former business partner, Devon Archer, will testify on Monday before the House Oversight Committee under immunity that Joe Biden was involved in their business ventures. His testimony would be deadly to the hopes of unpersuaded Democrats that the President of the United States somehow did not use his vice presidential office to shake down bribes for “The Biden Crime Family.” The seriousness of the accusations is in direct measure to the number of death threats against him.

You can smell the stench from here.

According to the House Oversight Committee, the Bidens carried out their grift for years in countries over which Vice President Biden was given control by President Obama. It involved Joe being put in charge of a certain country on behalf of the government, then using his power to extract money — payoffs — for his family’s businesses.

The New York Post reports that Archer will testify in the coming days that Hunter Biden put Joe Biden on business calls more than two dozen times to close deals or persuade the kingmakers in different countries — Ukraine, Russia, Romania, China, and Kazakhstan among them — to do business with the family. That business appears to have been shaking people down for money to pay more than nine members of the Biden family through a series of 20 shell companies and bank accounts. The product the Bidens were selling appears to be a quid pro quo for Joe Biden’s influence.

Related: BOMBSHELL: Longtime Biden Aide Worked for U.S. Attorney Weiss During Hunter Investigation

Archer sat with Hunter Biden on the board of the Ukrainian energy company Burisma and is expected to testify that Biden the Elder was on phone calls with Hunter’s business associates and customers. The Post reported:

One such meeting was in Dubai late in the evening of Friday, Dec. 4, 2015, after a board meeting of the Ukrainian energy company Burisma, which was paying Hunter $83,000 a month as a director.

[…] the two Ukrainians joined Hunter and Archer at the Four Seasons bar and Pozharskyi asked Hunter: “Can you ring your dad?” At the time it was early afternoon Friday in Washington, DC. Hunter then called his father, put him on speaker, placed the phone on the table, and introduced the Ukrainians to Joe Biden by name as “Nikolai and Vadym.” He also said words to the effect that the Burisma bigwigs “need our support.” VP Biden greeted the Ukrainians but spoke only in vague pleasantries during the short call, and in other such interactions with Hunter’s overseas business partners, Archer is expected to testify. They will note the context, that three days after the speakerphone call, the then-vice president, who was the Obama administration’s point man for Ukraine, was due to fly to Kyiv to address the Ukrainian parliament, known as the Rada, on Dec. 9, 2015, about the “poison of cronyism, corruption, and kleptocracy.”

Even as the U.S. turned up the heat to clean up Ukraine’s “poison of cronyism, corruption, and kleptocracy,” ironic words coming from Joe Biden’s mouth, Burisma’s leader wanted the Bidens to get rid of the prosecutor investigating his company. And that’s when Quid Pro Joe came back. He ordered Ukraine to get rid of the investigator or he would withhold $1 billion in U.S. loan guarantees. Coincidentally, Burisma’s president, Mykola Zlochevsky, also known as Nikolai, claims to have 15 recordings of him speaking with Hunter and two with the vice president.

Sen. Charles Grassley (R-Iowa) says a document the FBI tried to hide from view, the so-called FD-1023, shows that “Zlochevsky claimed to have many text messages and recordings that show that he was coerced into paying the Bidens to ensure Shokin was fired. […] Zlochevsky also retained two documents, presumably financial records, as evidence of the arrangement, but said he didn’t send any funds directly to the ‘Big Guy,’ a term understood to be a reference to Joe Biden.”

Archer will testify Monday about that meeting as well as business dinners that Hunter set up with the main course being Joe. The Post reports that “since news broke that Archer would testify before the Republican-controlled committee, his family has been receiving death threats and warnings to ‘keep your mouth shut.'”

Related: The White House Is Now Hiding Joe Biden’s Trips Up and Down Stairs on Air Force One

House Oversight Chairman James Comer says that while Archer has canceled his previous dates with the Committee, it’s the first time that his attorney has publicly confirmed he will testify, “and that’s very good news,” he told Fox Business anchor Larry Kudlow.

Evidence continues to be revealed that Joe Biden was very much involved in his family’s influence peddling schemes. My @GOPoversight investigation aims to root out this public corruption at the highest levels of our federal government.@larry_kudlow @FoxBusiness pic.twitter.com/Yg3CWD3oGm — Rep. James Comer (@RepJamesComer) July 26, 2023

Comer told Fox News’s Sean Hannity, “There are pictures. There are text messages. There are emails. There’s evidence, through and through, that shows Joe Biden knew these people. He spent time with these people, and he communicated with these people.” Does that equate to criminal activity? When you marry that up with payouts in the Biden family bank accounts and shell companies, it looks very bad for Joe.

Archer is reporting to prison soon for defrauding a Native American tribe. His recollections support the testimony of Tony Bobulinski another former business associate with Hunter, Jim, and Joe Biden. Bobulinski has said in the past that “The American people don’t fully appreciate yet the key role Joe Biden played in the Biden family global influence-peddling… I would equate it to a chairman’s role in a traditional business structure.”

Related: Democrat Reaction to MTG Splaying Hunter’s Dirty Laptop Pictures in Public Is Beyond Ironic

Bobulinski took his evidence of this grift to the FBI, gave evidence, documents, and statements under oath, and promptly never heard back from them.

Whistleblower witnesses with the IRS and FBI allege that the Biden Justice Department has withheld evidence, slow-walked investigations to intentionally wait out statutes of limitations, and other legal skulduggery like lying to courts to give the Bidens a legal and political escape hatch.

Joe Biden has changed his story multiple times about his dealings with Hunter’s businesses. At first, he told American voters that he never spoke with his son about his business. Now the White House says he’s “not in business” with Hunter.

President Trump was impeached for asking Ukraine to get to the bottom of it all. You saw what happened to him.

The Left always seems to accuse their political opponents of doing what they are doing as PJ Media readers know this all too well. Arm yourself with information with our brand of opinion journalism, where satire, humor, and serious coverage collide.

We don’t need to tell you that the Democrats in all facets of government, including the White House, have attempted to kill conservative journalism through censorship on social media. Just read our coverage of the Twitter Files and recent court battles if you doubt it. Keep truthful reporting alive — become a PJ Media VIP! Take advantage of our Summer Sale and use the code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your annual membership!