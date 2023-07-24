Key Hunter Biden Associate Spooked, Cancels Testifying for Third Time

A Biden family business associate and President Joe Biden’s son Hunter’s “best friend in business” has canceled his scheduled appearance on Monday to give testimony before the House Oversight Committee for a third time. Well, something seems to really have this guy spooked, wouldn’t you say? Why in the world would this guy cancel not once, not twice, but thrice, er, I mean three times? It doesn’t take someone with an IQ north of 180 to see this.

Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.), the chairman of the House Oversight Committee, spoke with Fox News and stated that Devon Archer canceled the deposition he was scheduled to participate in before the committee. Archer is currently under a subpoena from the committee but has now backed out three times, according to Breitbart News.

A person who is close to the expected testimony from Archer told the news outlet that the date when he is to appear before the committee is still in negotiations with his legal team. Reports have indicated that the committee is hoping to force him to deliver this testimony on July 31. Again, what is the holdup? Why not just get it over with? Is Archer trying to think through what he is saying so that he can implicate members of the Biden clan, including his best pal, Hunter Biden, and not himself in illegal activity?

Archer was originally subpoenaed back in June as the committee seeks to speak with him about the business dealings of the Biden family. The committee has “identified Mr. Archer as possessing information relevant to its investigation and seeks your client’s testimony regarding these and other related topics.”

“[T]he Committee has reviewed and public reporting indicates that Mr. Archer played a significant role in the Biden family’s business deals abroad, including but not limited to China, Russia, and Ukraine. Additionally, while undertaking these ventures with the Biden family, your client met with then-Vice President Biden on multiple occasions, including in the White House,” it said in a statement.

Hunter Biden and Archer were like peas and carrots for many years. They went to Yale together during the late 1990s. Archer later became the vice chairman of finance for John Kerry’s presidential campaign back in 2004, where he came to know Chris Heinz, Kerry’s stepson, who is also a business partner of the Bidens.

Archer was a key individual in the family’s business dealings. There are photos of him playing a few rounds of golf with then-Vice President Joe Biden in Southhampton, N.Y. in 2014.

Oh, and guess who served as a board member of Ukrainian energy company, Burisma Holdings, alongside the president’s troubled younger son, Hunter Biden? You guessed it: Archer. Archer eventually resigned from his spot on Burisma’s board after he was arrested in 2016. Biden’s best buddy was then convicted of defrauding a Native American tribal entity in 2022 and was then ordered to pay a staggering $43,954,416.75 to victims.

The report goes on to say:

Some of Archer’s largest deals involved Bohai Harvest, an entity controlled by Chinese state-owned interests. A little backstory: In December 2013, Hunter Biden helped start a Chinese private equity fund called Bohai Harvest RST (BHR). The American partners held their interests in the company through a shell company called Rosemont Seneca Thornton. Senate investigators later revealed that Yelena Baturina, the billionaire ex-wife of Moscow’s longtime mayor, transferred $3.5 million to Rosemont Seneca Thornton on February 14, 2014, raising concerns about Hunter Biden’s possible relationship with the Russian oligarch. In 2019, Hunter Biden told Archer he was a part of the Biden family and that the price of power was persecution.

“Every great family is persecuted [and] prosecuted in the U.S. — you are part of a great family — not a sideshow, not deserted by them even in your darkest moments,” he remarked. “That’s the way Bidens are different, and you are a Biden. It’s the price of power.”