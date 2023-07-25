Has The White House Conceded Joe Biden Discussed Hunter’s Foreign Business Deals?

For years, Joe Biden has adamantly denied having any involvement whatsoever in his son Hunter’s overseas business dealings. But recent details released by the House Oversight Committee have prompted a significant change in rhetoric from the White House on his issue.

The evidence that the elder Biden was involved in his son’s foreign business deals has been accumulating for years.

The first major piece of evidence came in 2019, which was a leaked photo showing then-Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter golfing with Burisma Holdings board member Devon Archer in August 2014, mere months after Hunter joined the board of the Ukrainian energy company. Joe Biden was asked about the photo on the campaign trail, and he angrily denied any knowledge of his son’s business dealings. “I have never spoken to my son about his overseas business dealings,” he said, before trying to flip the script back to Trump.

A month before the 2020 election, emails revealed that Hunter Biden had introduced his father to a top executive at Burisma back in 2015. Hunter Biden’s personal calendar, which was found on his laptop, showed that Hunter would meet with his business associates and his father at the White House or the vice president’s residence immediately following a trip overseas. We know these meetings took place because they can be proven with emails and visitor logs.

Despite this evidence, Joe Biden and the White House have maintained, unequivocally and unambiguously, that Joe never discussed Hunter’s foreign business deals with him. Until last month.

“As we have said many times before, the President was not in business with his son. As we have also said many times before, the Justice Department makes decisions in its criminal investigations independently, and in this case, the White House has not been involved,” Ian Sams, spokesman for the White House Counsel’s Office, said in a statement in June. “As the President has said, he loves his son and is proud of him accepting responsibility for his actions and is proud of what he is doing to rebuild his life.”

On Monday, in light of fresh evidence from the House Oversight Committee that Joe Biden communicated directly with Hunter Biden’s foreign business associates, Fox News journalist Gillian Turner asked White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre ”if the White House and the president still stand behind his comment that he’s never been involved and has never even spoken to his son about his business?”

“So, I’ve been I’ve been asked this question a million times,” Jean-Pierre began. “The answer is not going to change. The answer remains the same. The president was never in business with his son. I just don’t have anything else to add.”

How stupid does the White House think we are to believe that denying that Biden was “in business” with Hunter is the same thing as denying that Joe ever spoke to Hunter about his business? These are two completely different things, and Jean-Pierre’s attempt to blur the distinction between the two proves that not only has the White House officially abandoned the original narrative, but it will also assert that its position has always been that Joe was not “in business” with Hunter Biden — which no one has ever alleged. It’s incredibly sloppy gaslighting to say the least.

But the real news from this is that the White House is clearly admitting that the House Oversight Committee is on the right track and is getting the goods.