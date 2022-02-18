Why Can't We See the Other 14,000 Hours of J6 Video Footage?

The feds have been very picky about which videos from the January 6 Capitol protest we can and cannot see. Why is that? If those hundreds of thousands of filthy Trumpers tried to take over the United States, as Don Lemon told us, and the feds have it on tape, show us who the seditionary monsters are so loyal townsfolk can identify them and help put them into the stockades.

FACT-O-RAMA! The FBI stated in August 2021 that there was no insurrection.

We’ve only seen the same worn-out, edited clips of protestors clashing with the police. The Department of Justice (DOJ) also released a three-hour video showing people fighting with Capitol police in a tunnel. What they are refusing to release is about 14,000 hours of surveillance, police body-cam, and phone video footage that might show another side of January 6.

“They don’t want the public to see that the vast majority of what went on was very peaceful,” Jonathon Moseley, attorney for J6 defendant Kelly Meggs, told The Epoch Times. “There were the violent videos they’ve shown, are all in just one location, or in a courtyard. You know, they keep showing over and over again this battle in the archway. That’s just one entrance out of a building that’s 700 feet long. So I think it would dilute their narrative to show everything.”

Releasing that unseen footage might cause some problems that the donkey brigade can’t handle. The truth is, there was no insurrection. But much like that borderline personality ex of yours, the left needs something to lord over our heads every time they screw up and need to deflect.

“Sure, Antifa and BLM may have caused over $1 billion in damage BUT those Trumpsters tried to TAKE OVER THE NATION!”

FACT-O-RAMA! If and when the nation realizes there was no insurrection, the left will have to explain their animal-like treatment of the J6 political prisoners they are keeping locked up without due process.

Whether “white supremacy” or January 6, the left clings to their myths the way Hillary clutches her Poland Spring bottle full of Ketel One. Sometimes they even expand on their lies. While squealing on about the events of January 6, President Depends mentioned the death of Capitol Officer William Evans, lumping him in with an officer who died of a stroke a day after January 6. Evans wasn’t killed by a Trump supporter on January 6. He was murdered two months later by a Louis Farrakhan fan-boi. That inconvenient truth didn’t keep Gropey Joe from trying to pin the murder of Officer Evans on those rascally January 6 malcontents:

One year since January 6, 2021, the lies that drove the anger and madness we saw in this place, they have not abated. So we have to be firm, resolute, and unyielding in our defense of the right to vote and to have that vote counted. Some have already made the ultimate sacrifice in this sacred effort. Jill and I have mourned police officers in this Capitol rotunda not once but twice in the wake of January 6. Once to honor Officer Brian Sicknick, who lost his life the day after the attack. The second time to honor Officer Billy Evans, who lost his life defending the Capitol as well.

The left needs January 6 to remain alive for diversionary tactics too. As the Durham probe inches closer to the Queen of Fiend, expect Pravda lapdogs like Rachel Maddow to swoop in to the rescue and screech, “The Durham investigation of Hillary is just a way to take the focus off of January 6!”

Then there are the cops. Ashli Babbit was unarmed and behind a door when she was murdered shot by Officer Byrd. Roseanne Boyland was lying motionless as Officer Morris beat her repeatedly. Boyland was declared dead 90 minutes later. Byrd was cleared for his killing of Babbit. Morris’s actions were deemed “objectively reasonable.”

Another side to the cop angle is that there are reports that some policemen were a little more welcoming to the Trumpers than people realize. It’s hard to push the insurrection narrative when cops and “violent rebels” are seen fist-bumping and posing for selfies together. Here is a picture of a Capitol cop holding a door for 69-year-old Lois McNicoll. The FBI arrested her anyway.

FBI arrests & charges a 69-year-old Lois Lynn McNicoll with "knowingly entering restricted building without lawful authority and violent entry.

The biggest reason to keep those videos hidden and perpetuate the lie of an “armed insurrection” is the pinkos’ greatest fear of all, the return of Donald Trump.

Trump has all but said he is running in 2024.

Trump has all but said he is running in 2024.

47th President – Donald J. Trump 📆 pic.twitter.com/JVQlfRxMvf — 🇺🇸WRN (WE R NEWS)🇺🇸 (@WhiteRabbitNew2) January 26, 2022

The left’s Trumpy-scare may be a prime motivator for keeping the January 6 lies afloat. They laughed when Trump won the GOP nomination in 2016, believing the Hilldabeast would squash him, but were balling like this Antifa prag below when he won.

Ty J. Fox, a Portland #antifa riot suspect, was arrested the fourth time this month on Saturday & charged w/felony criminal mischief, attempted assault on officer, menacing & more.

Their commie heads can’t fathom four more years of Trump-induced success, not to mention those mean Truth Social posts.

January 6 is a three-sided trophy for the left. They use it to attack conservatives, they use it as a defense (“who cares about lefty riots? What about January 6?!?”), and they also cling to it like the last chopper out of ‘Nam, hoping it will keep their worst nightmare away, Trump 2024.

Bonus: Here is a 28-minute video of “never-before-seen” footage on January 6. The photographer who shot it has posted it hoping to show the “dangers” of what leftists believe was a rebellion. You will see some violence, but you will also see how thousands of angry protestors made a path for vastly outnumbered police officers to escape to safety. You will see patriots singing the National Anthem outside of the Capitol. Most importantly, what you won’t see is 300,000 armed Trump supporters trying to take down our nation. And that might be why the feds won’t show us the 14,000 hours of video because there was no insurrection.

