January 6 Update: Five Things You Might Have Missed

Things are happening in regards to January 6. You might not know it because a lot of it hasn’t gotten much press, especially from the likes of media milksops Rachel Madcow and Don Lemon. And for once, it isn’t all bad news.

1) Two Washington D.C. officials have been held in contempt of court for their treatment of January 6 defendant and Proud Boy Chris Worrell.

Judge Royce Lamberth found prison warden Wanda Patten and Washington D.C. Department of Corrections Director Quincy Booth in contempt of court. The judge also ordered a civil rights investigation into the treatment of Worrell and the other January 6 defendants. That means Merrick Garland would lead the case. Oh good. I hope he can take time away from chasing concerned parents “domestic terrorists” at school board meetings.

Worrell was unable to receive medical help for lymphoma, possibly COVID, a broken hand, and a broken tooth, the latter two supposedly received in jail, because necessary medical records were never forwarded to the proper parties. Worrell’s lawyer claims his client was not able to get recommended surgeries.

“It’s clear to me that the civil rights of the defendant were violated by the DC Department of Corrections,” Judge Lamberth started during Worrell’s hearing. “I don’t know if it’s because he’s a January 6 defendant or not, but I find this matter should be referred to the attorney general of the United States for a civil rights investigation.”

2) The FBI quietly admitted in August that they couldn’t find proof that January 6 was a planned “insurrection.” One insider went so far as to say that 90-95% of protestors who entered the Capitol were “one-offs.” No one has been charged with sedition/insurrection. Most of those charged have been hit with ridiculous charges like “parading” in the Capitol.

3) Trump-appointed federal judge Trevor McFadden recently stated that the Department of Justice (DOJ) is treating January 6 suspects with more fervor than they used in regards to Antifa and BLM riots in Washington, D.C.

“The U.S. Attorney’s Office would have more credibility if it was even-handed in its concern about riots and mobs in the city,” Judge McFadden stated in a recent sentencing hearing for January 6 defendant Danielle Doyle. He sentenced Doyle to $3500 in fines, a sentence less than the prosecutor’s suggestion of two months of house arrest. Doyle pleaded guilty to unlawfully protesting at the Capitol.

4) Not all the news is good. Judge Chutkan, appointed by Obama, is routinely handing down sentences harsher than what prosecutors are asking for.

Chutkan recently sentenced two cousins to 45 days in jail, after the prosecutors had asked for 30 days, for the crimes of entering the Capitol and taking selfies.

“There have to be consequences for participating in an attempted violent overthrow of the government, beyond sitting at home,” the judge declared in a sentencing hearing. Apparently, the judge didn’t get the message that the FBI found no evidence of a coordinated “insurrection.”

5) Due to the Democrats’ desperate need to keep January 6 relevant, they are now voting to hold former Trump advisor Steve Bannon in contempt of court for not complying with a subpoena.

Bannon is refusing to play ball with the committee. Prosecuting him would fall to the Department of Justice. Garland is probably licking his chops at the chance to go after Bannon. Knowing Garland’s past, Bannon would likely not be facing prosecution if he were to wear a BLM shirt.