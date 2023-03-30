‘Weaponized’ System: Republicans React to Trump Indictment on Twitter

“[Alvin Bragg just] weaponized our sacred system of justice against President Donald Trump.“ —Kevin McCarthy

As PJ Media’s Kevin Downey Jr. reported, “A Manhattan grand jury indicted Donald Trump on Thursday on charges related to paying hush money to porn harlot Stormy Daniels.” This seems strange, considering that paying hush money is not even inherently illegal, that Daniels signed a letter saying she and Trump didn’t have an affair, and that Michael Cohen’s lawyer said Cohen paid Daniels without the authorization or reimbursement of Trump. But that’s the Democrat Party—ignore the facts if they disrupt the current narrative. And Republicans had a lot to say about that on social media.

Trump, of course, posted a statement about his indictment on his TruthSocial platform, calling the indictment a “Witch-Hunt” and “Election Interference” in light of his 2024 presidential candidacy. “Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg, who was hand-picked and funded by George Soros, is a disgrace,” Trump stated, accusing Bragg of “doing Joe Biden’s dirty work.”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) simply tweeted Trump’s statement with the comment, “I stand with Trump!!!”

I stand with Trump!!! pic.twitter.com/EjbrHSFzzn — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) March 30, 2023

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) was also quick to react on Twitter. “Alvin Bragg has irreparably damaged our country in an attempt to interfere in our Presidential election,” McCarthy tweeted. “As he routinely frees violent criminals to terrorize the public, he weaponized our sacred system of justice against President Donald Trump.“ McCarthy concluded, “The American people will not tolerate this injustice, and the House of Representatives will hold Alvin Bragg and his unprecedented abuse of power to account.”

Alvin Bragg has irreparably damaged our country in an attempt to interfere in our Presidential election. As he routinely frees violent criminals to terrorize the public, he weaponized our sacred system of justice against President Donald Trump. The American people will not… — Kevin McCarthy (@SpeakerMcCarthy) March 30, 2023

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) declared, “A majority of Americans know Alvin Bragg’s witch hunt is a politically motivated prosecution.”

President Donald Trump always fought for us. He puts the American people above corrupt interests. For that reason alone, the powerful will never stop coming for him. A majority of Americans know Alvin Bragg’s witch hunt is a politically motivated https://t.co/jxF97B2x8U… — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) March 30, 2023

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) released a statement on what she called the “unprecedented and scam indictment of President Trump:”

My full statement on the unprecedented and scam indictment of President Trump: pic.twitter.com/UgD5FQgNeD — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) March 30, 2023

Sen. Eric Schmitt (R-MO) tweeted, “This is purely a partisan case against President Trump.”

This is purely a partisan case against President Trump Soros DA Bragg campaigned on prosecuting President Trump, while violent crime in NYC rages on & violent criminals walk free This is a political prosecution in search of a crime & sets an dangerous precedent going forward — Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) March 30, 2023

Arizona Republicans Kari Lake and Abe Hamadeh also tweeted about the indictment. “This is a dark moment in the history of our Nation,” Lake wrote. “The Radical Left and their weaponized criminal justice system have crossed all legal & ethical lines in an attempt to destroy the 45th & 47th President of the United State[s] of America Donald J. Trump. It only makes him stronger,” she added. Hamadeh agreed. “Today marks a dark turning point in our nation’s moral fabric. Our legal system was created to provide justice — not weaponized to punish political opponents. Where law ends, tyranny begins,” he insisted.

This is a dark moment in the history of our Nation. The Radical Left and their weaponized criminal justice system have crossed all legal & ethical lines in an attempt to destroy the 45th & 47th President of the United State of America Donald J. Trump. It only makes him stronger. — Kari Lake (@KariLake) March 30, 2023

Today marks a dark turning point in our nation’s moral fabric. Our legal system was created to provide justice — not weaponized to punish political opponents. Where law ends, tyranny begins. — Abe Hamadeh (@AbrahamHamadeh) March 30, 2023

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced “Florida will not assist in an extradition request given the questionable circumstances at issue with this Soros-backed Manhattan prosecutor and his political agenda.“ DeSantis did not mention Trump by name, however.

