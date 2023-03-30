BREAKING: Trump Indicted by Manhattan Grand Jury. Will This Hand Him the White House?

A Manhattan grand jury indicted Donald Trump on Thursday on charges related to paying hush money to porn harlot Stormy Daniels.

FACT-O-RAMA! Trump successfully sued Stormy Daniels—and won—and was granted $300,000 for legal fees he spent fighting charges relating to Daniels’ failed defamation case against the former president.

The grand jury decided to indict Trump after hearing testimony involving Trump paying $150,000 to Playboy model Karen McDougal. Trump allegedly had a 10-month affair with MacDougal that began in 2006.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Trump would be charged for the payment to MacDougal—which seems unlikely—or if the payment would be used to show a “pattern of behavior.”

This indictment marks the first time a former president has been hit with criminal charges.

FACT-O-RAMA! President Ulysses S. Grant was arrested for speeding—in a horse carriage. He paid a $20 fine.

The indictment comes as a surprise, as Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg’s office claimed the grand jury would take a month-long break from the Trump case, as PJM’s Matt Margolis reported here.

“The break would push any indictment of the former president to late April at the earliest, although it is possible that the grand jury’s schedule could change. In recent weeks, the Manhattan district attorney’s office hasn’t convened the panel on certain days. But it is District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s prerogative to ask the grand jury to reconvene if prosecutors want the panel to meet during previously planned breaks,” Politico reported. “The grand jury, which heard testimony in the Trump case on Monday, isn’t meeting Wednesday and is expected to examine evidence in a separate matter Thursday, the person said. The grand jury, which typically meets Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, is scheduled to consider another case next week on Monday and Wednesday, the person said, and isn’t expected to meet Thursday due to the Passover holiday.”

Obviously, that didn’t happen.

Trump raised $1.5 million after leaking that the indictment was forthcoming. He also took a nice leap over DeSantis in almost every poll.

The indictment is sure to please commies—like your pink-hair, trans-pansexual brother-in-law—and will likely embolden Trump supporters, and perhaps even people on the fence about Trump.

Legendary comedian Chris Rock recently joked that arresting Trump would be “stupid.”

”Are you guys really going to arrest Trump?” Rock asked an audience that included several politicians and a few Biden administration officials at the Kennedy Center.

“Do you know this is only going to make him more popular? It’s like arresting Tupac Shakur,” Rock joked.

Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg allegedly received death threats over the Trump grand jury. He also allegedly received an envelope of white powder, which turned out to be harmless.

