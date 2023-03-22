Soros-Funded DA Alvin Bragg May Have Hidden Exculpatory Evidence in Trump Case

It has been reported that Trump could be indicted as early as Wednesday, but it’s anyone’s guess when and if it will actually happen. However, it is becoming more apparent that the case, which legal experts believe is very weak, has been rigged against Trump.

On Monday night, during an interview with Tucker Carlson on Fox News, Robert Costello, the surprise witness in the case, discussed his testimony before the Manhattan Grand Jury earlier in the day. Costello stated that he testified for two hours in front of Soros-funded DA Alvin Bragg’s grand jury and claimed that during that time, he came to the conclusion that the DA’s office was not interested in discovering the truth.

“I just spent two hours or so testifying before the grand jury in downtown Manhattan, and I got my point across,” Costello said. “Although it was clear to me that the Manhattan DA’s office did not want to get to the truth. I need to explain that a little bit. I called them up after I saw Michael Cohen on TV, stating things that he said he was going to tell the grand jury and had told the grand jury that were contrary to what he told us when we first represented him in April of 2018. So I’m sitting at home watching these lies, and I said I’ve got to do something about it. I don’t represent Donald Trump, but I do stand for justice. And I think I have a legal obligation to inform both sides. So that’s what I did.”

The situation is alarming but not entirely surprising, given what we already know about DA Alvin Bragg. However, things might actually be even worse than previously thought, because Bragg may have deliberately hidden exculpatory evidence from the grand jury. According to Fox News legal analyst Gregg Jarrett, it appears that the Bragg may have suppressed hundreds of pages of evidence that could potentially exonerate President Trump in this case.

“I mentioned it yesterday, I think, when Bob Costello got into that grand jury room and told them, ‘Wait a minute — you don’t have the hundreds of pages I handed over to Alvin Bragg over here? You only have six cherry-picked documents?’ You know, hiding from grand juries exculpatory information is reprehensible and unconscionable,” Jarrett said Tuesday night. “And, you know, the conduct of Alvin Bragg and his henchman Mark Pomeranz, who specifically says in his book, ‘We’re targeting Trump because we don’t like his beliefs’ — those guys should face disbarment proceedings.”

Bragg is being investigated by House Republicans for abuse of power and misusing his office to advance a political agenda.