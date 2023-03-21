Mark Levin SHREDS ‘Soros Prosecutor’ Alvin Bragg Over Possible Trump Indictment

Mark Levin, a renowned conservative radio host and Fox News anchor, launched a fiery defense of Donald Trump and criticized Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, describing the potential indictment and arrest of the former president for a “hush-money” payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels, calling it an assault on civil society and its moral foundations.

“Let me tell you something. When the people lose faith in the law, the country’s done,” Levin told the hosts of Fox and Friends Sunday. “And the people are losing faith in the law because the Democrat Party, Democrat prosecutors in Manhattan, a Soros prosecutor, wants them to lose faith in the law. Their whole goal is to destroy the civil society and the morality that undergirds it. That is the mission of the Democrat Party.”

“How many times have they gone after this man, Donald Trump?” Levin continued. “What exactly has he done to deserve this? Why are they studying his life like they are studying an archaeological site? Why are they looking for novel legal theories to go after the man? Why are they trying to turn a law upside down — which is what they are trying to do — where they have to jump through the hoops in Manhattan?”

Levin then explained that the statute of limits has already expired and that the U.S. Attorney’s office has already said there’s no federal crime here. He also disputed the use of the phrase “hush money” in this case.

“Let me put this in plain English so everybody can understand what’s going on here. It is not hush money. These are non-disclosure agreements,” he explained. “Companies, individuals, divorce parties enter into non-disclosure agreements, 10,000 a day, probably, all across this country,” he continued. “How much do you want to bet the Manhattan DA’s office has entered into non-disclosure agreements? How much do you want to bet the Department of Justice, the FBI, and the U.S. Attorneys, have entered into non-disclosure agreements?”

“How much you want to bet these news operations covering it, like MSNBC, NBC, and the rest, have entered into non-disclosure agreements?” Levin asked. “Now we call it ‘hush money’”?

Levin pointed out that non-disclosure agreements are legal contracts.

“This thing isn’t a crime, from process, from substance, in state law, in federal law,” he stated. “What’s happening here is they are using the law the way they used the Constitution, to try and destroy the law and destroy the Constitution. What would you expect from a radical left-wing legal bomb-thrower who was inserted into this position by George Soros?”

Levin then concluded by pointing out that these corrupt prosecutors are all in partisan jurisdictions.

“Notice, they are all Democrat investigators. And they’re all Democrat jurisdictions: New York City, Atlanta, Washington, D.C.,” Levin said. “I mean, this is outrageous!”

Mark Levin’s scathing critique of Alvin Bragg highlights a pervasive issue in the American criminal justice system: partisan prosecutors. It underscores the urgent need for reform to ensure prosecutors remain impartial and committed to upholding the rule of law.