Chris Rock Asks Democrats, ‘Are You Stupid?’ for Wanting to Arrest Trump

In light of the recent news that Donald Trump might face indictment for an alleged campaign finance violation, several experts have come forward to criticize the case against him. Some have argued that the charges are weak, while others have pointed out the hypocrisy of Trump’s potential arrest, given that Hillary Clinton faced a similar accusation but only paid a fine.

Criticism of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s case against Donald Trump and the possibility of his arrest has come not only from conservative voices but also from some liberal ones and the entertainment industry. Even actor and comedian Chris Rock has weighed in on the matter, warning that arresting Trump could have disastrous consequences for the Democrats.

Chris Rock made his statement at the Mark Twain Prize ceremony at the Kennedy Center, which was honoring Adam Sandler. In an apparent dig at the politicians in attendance at the ceremony, he asked the crowd if they were “stupid” for contemplating such a move.

He exclaimed, “Are you guys really going to arrest Trump? Do you know this is only going to make him more popular? It’s like arresting Tupac. He’s just gonna sell more records. Are you stupid?” The comedian’s remarks were met with roaring laughter from the crowd that included the likes of Nancy Pelosi and Biden administration officials.

Last week, Twitter CEO Elon Musk made the same argument about Trump’s potential arrest. “If this happens, Trump will be re-elected in a landslide victory,” Musk tweeted.

For years now, many radical left-wing public officials have been determined to find something to indict Donald Trump on, using their power to launch investigations and trawl through his past in search of a crime. However, despite their efforts, Trump has managed to weather the storm and even come out stronger in some cases. Whether it was in the wake of the unprecedented raid on his Mar-a-Lago home, or the Democrats’ blatantly partisan impeachment, Trump’s approval ratings went up, not down.

These events are a testament to Trump’s resilience and ability to maintain a loyal base of supporters, even in the face of relentless attacks and scrutiny from Democrats who have been desperately trying to take him down for years.

When Americans witness blatant abuses of power, they react accordingly. If Democrats persist in using the justice system to advance their partisan vendetta against Trump, they, not Trump, will suffer the political consequences.