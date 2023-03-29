BREAKING: Manhattan Grand Jury Investigating Trump to Break for a Month

The Manhattan grand jury, which is probing the so-called “hush money” case of Stormy Daniels involving former President Donald Trump, will not receive any further evidence in the case for another month, reports Politico. According to the report, the break is “largely due to a previously scheduled hiatus.”

“The break would push any indictment of the former president to late April at the earliest, although it is possible that the grand jury’s schedule could change. In recent weeks, the Manhattan district attorney’s office hasn’t convened the panel on certain days. But it is District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s prerogative to ask the grand jury to reconvene if prosecutors want the panel to meet during previously planned breaks,” Politico reported. “The grand jury, which heard testimony in the Trump case on Monday, isn’t meeting Wednesday and is expected to examine evidence in a separate matter Thursday, the person said. The grand jury, which typically meets Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, is scheduled to consider another case next week on Monday and Wednesday, the person said, and isn’t expected to meet Thursday due to the Passover holiday.”

The left has long been hoping for the indictment and arrest of former President Donald Trump. However, recent developments, including this new delay, suggest that the chance of an indictment is fizzling out.

The first hint that the indictment was going sour came when Robert Costello, a former legal advisor to Michael Cohen, appeared as a surprise witness last week. Trump touted Costello’s testimony as conclusive and irrefutable evidence of his innocence, and it seems he may not have been exaggerating.

Costello’s testimony, along with the evidence he presented, seemed to have had a significant impact on Bragg’s case against Trump as the following grand jury session after Costello’s testimony was postponed, and when they met again, they didn’t hear the case involving Trump. The grand jury did reportedly hear evidence in the case on Monday.

The Daily Mail reported last week that prosecutors have apparently been unsuccessful in persuading the jury to accept that Trump is guilty of a crime.

“They are having trouble convincing the jury to swallow the case. It’s a weak case and has caused divisions in the DA’s office,” a source allegedly told the outlet. “Other reports suggested the DA’s office could be contemplating a change of strategy. The grand jury meets on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, but postponements are not unusual and jurors are warned to expect last-minute changes. Either way, it leaves the nation with a cliffhanger.”

This new development casts further doubt on the likelihood of the indictment occurring, particularly in light of a report from last week indicating that sources close to the investigation believe it is possible that Bragg may not end up indicting Trump after all — a bizarre turn of events when it was suggested two weeks ago that an indictment might be imminent. That said, legal experts from both sides of the political spectrum have pointed out the weakness of Bragg’s case.

