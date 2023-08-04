Jack Smith May Have Doomed His Case Against Trump

Special Counsel Jack Smith’s team has acknowledged they incorrectly claimed that they had submitted all the necessary evidence as mandated by the law in the classified documents case against Donald Trump.

That’s basically a euphemism for getting caught committing prosecutorial misconduct.

Prosecutors “discovered” that a crucial video intended to be presented as evidence had not been appropriately processed and uploaded to the designated platform for the defense to review during the investigation.

This discovery occurred just as they prepared to indict Carlos De Oliveira, the Mar-a-Lago property manager, for his alleged involvement in a conspiracy with Trump to delete surveillance footage from the estate. Trump denies the allegations and says the videos were “handed over to the thugs.”

“The Government’s representation at the July 18 hearing that all surveillance footage the Government had obtained pre-indictment had been produced was therefore incorrect,” Smith’s team admitted in its recent filing.

According to Just The News, “All CCTV footage obtained by the government has now been given to the defendants, according to Smith’s team. The so-called Brady rule requires prosecutors to disclose all evidence and information favorable to the defendant.”

Why is this important? Well, Jack Smith, a hardcore partisan with a record of prosecutorial misconduct, in addition to failing to achieve convictions against Democrats, has a history of distorting the law in order to achieve convictions against Republicans.

Smith successfully convicted former Republican Congressman Rick Renzi in a case involving a land swap deal, that was marred by prosecutorial misconduct, including witness tampering and illegal wiretapping of Renzi’s attorneys. Smith also led the prosecution against former Republican Virginia Governor Bob McDonnell, but the case was poorly conducted and later overturned by the Supreme Court due to an overly broad interpretation of criminal acts.

It sure feels like Smith is up to his same old dirty tricks in order to do the bidding of the Biden administration and make himself a hero of the left. Did Smith deliberately withhold evidence from the defense? Based on his record, it sure seems like he did. But there’s more. Smith may also have failed to review records that former New York City Police Commissioner Bernard Kerik provided in July that Kerik’s attorney described as “absolutely exculpatory.”

Is Smith’s case against Trump destined to be overturned for prosecutorial misconduct? I think it’s very much possible.

Here at PJ Media, we’re committed to bringing you the truth and exposing the corruption of the Biden administration. Thanks to our VIP members’ support, we can stay online and continue to bring you the unvarnished truth. If you’d like to join us in the fight to help save this country from becoming a banana republic, please sign up here. Use the promo code WITCHHUNT for a 50% discount on your annual membership. I’m incredibly grateful for your support.