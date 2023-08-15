Fulton County DA Fani Willis Speaks to Reporters About Trump Indictment: 'The Law Is Non-Partisan!'

Shortly after the Fulton County, Ga., Superior Court released its indictment charging Donald Trump and 18 others with allegedly interfering with the 2020 presidential election, District Attorney Fani Willis spoke to the media.

For some reason, Willis sounded angry as she addressed the media. With a noticeable edge in her voice, Willis opened by thanking the investigators. She then announced that 19 people were charged in a “criminal conspiracy to attempt to overturn the 2020 election in this state.”

She reminded everyone listening that all 19 individuals are innocent until proven guilty (sounding rather unconvincing). She then listed the full names of everyone charged. All 19 individuals named in the indictment are charged under Georgia’s RICO [Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act] statute.

Willis maintained that the individuals charged were involved in “actions in Georgia and elsewhere” to decertify Georgia’s presidential electors. She trotted out the “function of our democracy” line in stating that those charged attempted to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election results.

Willis said that she could issue warrants for arrest, but she is giving those charged until noon on August 25 to turn themselves in. She thanked the clerk of court and the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department for working late, even though she was the one who made the media stay at the courthouse so late at night waiting for her to deliver the indictment.

She then took questions from the media. One reporter asked her about a scheduled date for the trial, and she noted that the judge is responsible for setting a trial date but that she expects a scheduling order to come this week.

Another reporter asked Willis if she wanted to be the first prosecutor to try Trump, even though hers was the fourth indictment against the former president. She replied, “I don’t have any desire to be first or last,” but added that she is “asking for a trial within the next six months.”

Willis had little comment on a reporter’s question about what the county referred to as the “fictitious document” that appeared briefly on the Fulton County Superior Court website. The reporter pointed out that the document was almost exactly like the final indictment, and Willis replied, “I am not an expert on clerk’s duties or administrative duties, so I’m not going to speculate.”

The DA said that her aim is to try all 19 defendants together. She also refused to discuss any correlation to the federal indictment against Trump, stating emphatically that she wouldn’t comment on the county’s investigation.

One reporter asked her the most pointed question of all: was there a political motivation behind this indictment against Trump?

“I made decisions in this office based on the facts and the law,” she replied defensively. “The law is non-partisan.”

