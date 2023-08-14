Purported Trump Indictment Doc Appears, Then Mysteriously Disappears From Fulton County Website

In a strange turn of events, it appears that the Fulton County, Ga., District Attorney’s office briefly posted a document online that looks like a list of charges levied against Trump in an indictment that has yet to be announced. Or at least that’s what Reuters is claiming.

Reuters originally reported:

The U.S. state of Georgia appears set to charge Donald Trump with a variety of charges, including racketeering, conspiracy and false statements, according to a two-page docket report posted to the Fulton Cunty court’s website.

Not long after, Reuters replaced that article—without explaining that it had been changed significantly—with a new story stating:

The Fulton County, Georgia, court’s website briefly posted a document on Monday listing several criminal charges against former U.S. President Donald Trump that appeared related to his attempts to overturn his 2020 election defeat in the state, before taking the document down without explanation. The Fulton County District Attorney’s office said in a statement that no charges had been filed against Trump. The document was dated Aug. 14 and named Trump, citing the case as “open,” but is no longer available on the court’s website. Reuters was not immediately able to determine why the item was posted or removed. “The Reuters report that those charges were filed is inaccurate. Beyond that we cannot comment,” a spokesperson for the District Attorney’s office said.

The two-page document listing multiple felony charges against Donald John Trump was dated Aug. 14 (read below).

The grand jury is reportedly still meeting.

The document, whether it was leaked or some kind of fakery, lists serious charges against Trump, including racketeering, soliciting a public official to violate his oath, conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer, conspiracy to commit forgery, filing false documents, and making false statements.

An indictment against Trump by the Fulton County DA was expected to drop this week, but the leaked or faked document will certainly harm the credibility of the investigation, which was already mired in conflicting accounts and details.

The charges, if they do indeed come, have to do with Trump’s actions after the 2020 election, including a phone call he made to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffesnperger pressing him to “find” 11,78 votes needed to flip the state from Joe Biden to Trump. Trump insists that he made a “perfect phone call” and has lashed out at both District Attorney Fani Willis and former Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, a Republican, who announced that he will testify before the grand jury, as reported by PJ Media’s Anthony Gonzalez earlier today.

Purported Trump Indictment by PJ Media on Scribd