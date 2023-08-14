Trump Lashes Out at Jan. 6 Trial Judge and Former Georgia Lieutenant Governor

Former President Donald Trump unleashed a series of attacks against the judge presiding over his case in Washington, D.C., regarding the Capitol protests of Jan. 6, 2021. He also went after Georgia’s former lieutenant governor, who is set to testify against Trump about his efforts to “overturn” the 2020 election in Fulton County.

Despite being put on notice by U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan last week over “inflammatory” rhetoric, the former president raged on Truth Social over a report that former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan would be testifying before the Fulton County panel on Tuesday. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is leading the investigation.

“I am reading reports that failed former Lt. Governor of Georgia, Jeff [sic] Duncan, will be testifying before the Fulton County Grand Jury. He shouldn’t,” Trump posted.

“I barely know him but he was, right from the beginning of this Witch Hunt, a nasty disaster for those looking into the Election Fraud that took place in Georgia,” the 77-year-old went on. “He refused having a Special Session to find out what went on, became very unpopular with Republicans (I refused to endorse him!), and fought the TRUTH all the way.”

Duncan announced he would be testifying against the former president in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“I can confirm that I have been requested to testify before the Fulton County grand jury on Tuesday. I look forward to answering their questions around the 2020 election,” he said. “Republicans should never let honesty be mistaken for weakness.”

Willis’ investigation stems from a phone call Trump made to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in 2021, where the former president allegedly told the secretary of state to “find 11,780 votes” needed to defeat then-candidate Joe Biden.

Trump didn’t stop at Duncan. He also went after Chutkan, quoting statements the judge made during the sentencing of a Capitol protester in October 2022.

“‘I SEE THE VIDEOTAPES. I SEE THE FOOTAGE OF THE FLAGS AND THE SIGNS THAT PEOPLE WERE CARRYING AND THE HATS THAT THEY WERE WEARING, AND THE GARB,’” Trump wrote on Truth Social, quoting Chutkan’s remarks.

“AND THE PEOPLE WHO MOBBED THAT CAPITOL WERE THERE IN FEALTY, IN LOYALTY, TO ONE MAN, NOT TO THE CONSTITUTION, OF WHICH MOST OF THE PEOPLE WHO COME BEFORE ME SEEM WOEFULLY IGNORANT; NOT TO THE IDEALS OF THIS COUNTRY, AND NOT TO THE PRINCIPLES OF DEMOCRACY. IT’S A BLIND LOYALTY TO ONE PERSON WHO, BY THE WAY, REMAINS FREE TO THIS DAY,'” the judge added.

The former president, referring to the judge’s remarks, said, “She obviously wants me behind bars. VERY BIASED & UNFAIR!”

An indictment in Georgia would mark the fourth time Trump has been indicted. The former president has been indicted for allegedly falsifying business records, inciting the Jan. 6 protests, and retaining classified documents.