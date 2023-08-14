Elon Musk Says He'll Show Up at Mark Zuckerberg's House to Propose a Fight

Elon Musk said he plans to show up at Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s home in a Tesla after Zuckerberg told him it was time to put the months-long trash talking over a proposed battle to an end.

Musk, the owner of X, formerly known as Twitter, said he will instruct a self-driving Tesla to drive to Zuckerberg’s home, where he will propose a fight.

“For the Tesla FSD test drive in Palo Alto tonight, I will ask the car to drive to @finkd’s house. Will also test latest X livestream video, so you can monitor our adventure in real-time! If we get lucky and Zuck my actually answers the door, the fight is on!” Musk tweeted on Monday.

For the Tesla FSD test drive in Palo Alto tonight, I will ask the car to drive to @finkd’s house. Will also test latest X livestream video, so you can monitor our adventure in real-time! If we get lucky and Zuck my 👅 actually answers the door, the fight is on! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 14, 2023

Despite Musk’s proposal, a spokesperson for Zuckerberg told The Verge that the tech behemoth would not be present on Monday since he is currently traveling. “Also, Mark takes this sport seriously and isn’t going to fight someone who randomly shows up at his house,” spokesperson Iska Saric added.

A day prior to Musk’s comments, Zuckerberg — probably chickening out — said it was time to put all the trash talking to an end, adding that Musk has not yet proposed a date for a fight. The Meta CEO said UFC President Dana White had offered to make the match “legitimate” to raise money for charity, but accused Musk of making up excuses like needing surgery.

“I think we can all agree Elon isn’t serious and it’s time to move on. I offered a real date. Dana White offered to make this a legit competition for charity. Elon won’t confirm a date, then says he needs surgery, and now asks to do a practice round in my backyard instead. If Elon ever gets serious about a real date and official event, he knows how to reach me. Otherwise, time to move on. I’m going to focus on competing with people who take the sport seriously,” Zuckerberg posted on his X-alternative platform, Threads, as previously reported by PJ Media’s Stephen Green.

White said he previously met with Italian officials to discuss using the famed Colosseum in Rome as the location for the fight between Musk and Zuckerberg. “I actually did have a meeting with the Minister of Culture’s team in Italy to actually hold that fight in the Colosseum if it would happen,” he said. “We’re talking.”

“Think about how big that fight is — two of the richest, most powerful guys in the f—ing world are gonna fight on the biggest stage ever,” White added.