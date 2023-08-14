Techno-Hell: The Rise of the AI Siren Influencer

As the transhuman revolution marches onward, human social media “influencers” are increasingly being replaced by non-human, artificial intelligence (AI)-generated ones unhindered by imperfections, with no need for elaborate filters, and who don’t need a plane ticket to show up in Bali for a photoshoot.

One of the more popular such AI influencers is a “24-year old virtual girl from Helsinki Finland” with an hourglass figure and beach-blonde hair named Milla Sofia.

Milla Sofia does what most full-time human influencers do: digitally gallivants across the globe, plays tennis, and “proudly represents women in the workforce” — usually while posing suggestively with minimal clothing.

The comments sections on her X’s (or whatever we’re calling what used to be termed “Tweets”) are chock full of fawning, probably very lonely (ostensibly real) men. These commenters are called “simps” in internet culture, and they may or may not be aware that Sofia doesn’t actually exist in the physical world.

Many feminists, predictably, are none too excited about the popularity of AI influencers like Sofia, which they believe set harmful and impossible beauty standards that actual women could never live up to.

Via Independent Women’s Forum (emphasis added):

Throughout history, prominent models, movie stars, opera singers, and actors have captivated audiences with their performances and beauty. Even before we coined the term influencer, it was quite obvious that women like Jackie Kennedy, Audrey Hepburn, and Princess Diana were influencers. Their respective public identities were intentionally curated and maintained to the best of their abilities. If they had access to our tools of dermatology and photoshop, they certainly would have used them to their advantage… The extent of potential harm to adolescents remains uncertain when compared to the influence of animated Disney princesses or Barbie dolls characterized by unattainable proportions. As we navigate this new landscape of AI-generated content, it’s essential to contextualize the impact of these digital phenomena within the broader spectrum of historical media influence on young minds… Elizabeth Self, a scholar at the Institute for Family Studies, wrote recently that smartphones and social media “blur the lines” between virtual and real spaces. She says, “Rather than offering the benefits of leisure well spent, social media makes kids less happy. When handed personal devices with social media apps, kids’ outside play decreases, their grades slip, and their mental health plummets.”

It’s an irony, and a potentially delicious one for the young men raised in the modern era, that the liberal technocracy has always been packaged as liberating for women as an alternative to the historical patriarchy. In fact, women will simply be supplanted at some point in the future — a process that is already underway — by artificial women who can be molded into physical forms and endowed with temperaments that biological women can’t compete with in terms of attracting mates.

Another takeaway here, from my perspective, is that the actresses currently on strike might learn some lessons from Milla about their disposability in the Brave New World. I’m not one to applaud anyone losing their livelihood, but if there’s an industry that deserves it, it’s the Hollywood culture-making machine.