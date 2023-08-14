Support for Donald Trump Among Iowa Rally-Goers Remains High Amid Legal Troubles

Many supporters of former President Donald Trump have refused to waver in their support for him following his most recent arraignment in court. Some pledge to vote for him “even if he’s in jail” for his alleged crimes.

Fox News interviewed several Trump rally-goers in New Hampshire last week, who said they would continue supporting the former president.

“Even if he’s in jail, I will vote for him,” Al from Florida told Fox News. “He’s being indicted because of political reasons. It’s a political game they’re playing, and it’s not right. They’re going to keep on doing it until they get him out of the picture. And he’s a strong survivor.”

Fox News asked Joanne, a resident of Massachusetts and Florida, whether she still plans on voting for Trump despite the former president being engulfed in a series of investigations. “I sure do,” Joanne responded, adding that Trump keeps getting “stronger and stronger” with every indictment.

“They want him out of the picture. He is too threatening to the other party, and he uncovers a lot of things that should not be exposed, and that should be exposed. And I feel as though the other party is covering up a lot,” Joanne added.

Jim, a resident of New Hampshire, said he’s much more likely to vote for Trump because of the indictments. “It’s just so obvious what’s going on that it’s just impossible not to see it. It’s just too much. They came on with too much, stuff that nobody else in the world would even be reprimanded for. They’re indicting him,” he said.

When asked who would be a good second-choice for president among the Republicans running, some stuck with Trump while others said Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis could serve as a good alternative.

“Not really.… It’s got to be [Trump],” Jim said. “He has a lot of guts. I’ll say it that way. When he starts to do something he finishes it. And they try to make him out as a liar and I have not seen any lies.”

This support shows how loyal Trump’s supporters are to him. The former president currently holds the highest support among Republican voters compared to every other GOP candidate in the 2024 primary.

In July, a Reuters/Ipsos poll showed Trump with 47% support among Republicans. DeSantis came in second place with 19% support, followed by billionaire tycoon Vivek Ramaswamy at 9%, and former Vice President Mike Pence with 7% support.

The RealClearPolitics Average has Trump leading DeSantis by 27 points in Iowa.