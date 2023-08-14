Joe Biden Is the Worst President in History

Where do I begin? President Joe Biden has shown an absolute abdication of authority, morality, and responsibility. He is, in fact, the worst president in American history.

Biden has managed to set this country on fire in just two and a half years. After years of prosperity under Trump — other than the COVID insanity in 2020 — we now have a country that is ideologically confused, expensive, and weaponized.

The economy

Remember when we had cheap gasoline at just $1.87 a gallon? Well, now every time someone goes to pump gas and looks at the price in front of them, they have a stroke — myself included.

Gasoline prices are just one of many that have gone up. Remember how inflation used to be so low that you’d be able to buy a dozen eggs for just a buck or two? Under Biden, a dozen eggs now cost over six dollars. Absolutely ridiculous.

How about car prices? The average price of a vehicle in 2022 was $47,000 — an all-time high. That’s an $11,000 increase since 2019. Insane!

Foreign policy

Under Biden, Russia and China are doing as they please. Russia invaded Ukraine in 2021, a mere month after Joe Biden was sworn in. While, surprisingly, China has not yet invaded Taiwan, it has conducted military exercises around the island.

At the beginning of Biden’s tenure, Israel and Palestine engaged in a conflict — a mini-war. Through the first eight months of 2021, Israeli authorities demolished over 600 Palestinian homes. Did this ever happen under Trump? Absolutely not. In contrast, then-President Donald Trump and his political advisor, Jared Kushner, brokered the Abraham Accords — a historic peace agreement between the United States, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain. The deal went into effect on Sept. 15, 2020.

Border security

Just a couple of years ago, we had a far more secure border than what we have today. Although illegal immigration was not excised completely, it was nowhere near the level it currently is. Now, our border is basically an entrance for illegals to cross into our country. Millions of illegal immigrants have literally walked into the United States since Biden took office, jeopardizing the lives of Americans.

Instead of Biden defending our borders, he feels the need to defend other nations’ borders. The president allocated billions of dollars in funding to protect Ukraine’s borders. Who cares about our border, right?

This is a complete and total abdication of duty.

Societal ideology

Yes, under past presidents, LGBT ideology was present, but it was subtle. It wasn’t as blatant as we see today. Just a couple of years ago, if someone were to say that men could be women or women could be men, they’d be called inane (and reasonably so). However, such commonsense backlash has diminished since then.

Now, LGBT ideology is spread everywhere, mostly in schools and through films. This ideology is actively being pushed by the Biden administration. Joe Biden himself has even spread the “transgenderism” illusion.

Also for our VIPs: Here’s How the Media Is Moving the Goalposts Again on Biden Corruption

In March 2022, the president falsely said “trans” people are made “in the image of God” and called for parents of such individuals to “affirm” their children’s “identity.” Biden has also spread the notion that there should be “zero discrimination” against eight-year-olds who wish to simply “change their gender.”

On Transgender Day of Visibility, we want you to know that we see you just as you are: Made in the image of God and deserving of dignity, respect, and support. We'll never stop working to create a world where you won't have to be brave just to be yourself. pic.twitter.com/g5TTZbv1UW — President Biden (@POTUS) March 31, 2023

This country is being deconstructed by forces within. We are no longer a sane or sovereign country. All of this is happening because the man in charge does not care about America. Joe Biden will go down as the worst president in American history.