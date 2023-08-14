Top German EU MEP: 'So-Called Pandemic' a 'Test Balloon' for Totalitarian Control

An EU parliament member from Germany, Christine Anderson, offered a powerful speech — right from the belly of the beast — against the Public Health™ authorities’ attempt to subvert democratic rule and replace it with a globalized technocracy of, in her words, totalitarian control.

German MEP, Christine Anderson: The so-called "pandemic" was a beta test—conducted by unelected globalists—to see how easy it would be to seize totalitarian control, under the pretext of a global "emergency". "The goal, ultimately, is to transform our free and democratic… pic.twitter.com/wPe240kI7C — Wide Awake Media (@wideawake_media) August 11, 2023

In it, she warns that “in the entire history of mankind, there has never been a political elite concerned about the well-being of regular people, and it isn’t any different now… For god’s sake, stop complying. Start rebelling. They are out to get you if you do not resist.”

From her mouth to God’s ears.

Anderson previously made headlines back in 2021 for refusing to participate in the masking theater in the EU parliament.

And, last month, Anderson announced plans to sue YouTube for censoring her videos related to COVID.

Again, I’m forced to ask: where are all the GOP leaders in the U.S. in the mold of Anderson? America, in its conception, was meant to be the spearhead of liberty. How is it that nearly the entire political class in the U.S. is outdone by, of all people, a German member of the EU parliament?

There are a couple of notable figures like Sens. Rand Paul and Ron Johnson who are at least doing something to combat the WHO-led Public Health™ takeover of all Western governments, subverting national sovereignty in the process.

Johnson, for instance, recently appearing on Fox News with Maria Bartiromo, admonished his colleagues and the public that we need to get serious about combatting COVID tyranny.

Here’s a portion of his comments:

We need more Americans to listen to the truth, to be exposed to the truth, to pull their heads out of the sand, quite honestly, and open their eyes and understand what has happened in this country. We are going down a very dangerous path, but it is a path that is being laid out and planned by an elite group of people that want to take total control over our lives, and that’s what they are doing, bit by bit. They do it by increasing massive government spending, increasing the size of government, take over of the WHO, these amendments coming that are going to be voted on in 2024 at the WHO are frightening, they really risk taking away all of our sovereignty. People have to wake up awaken to the dangers of the moment.

💣 BOMBSHELL: Senator Johnson Claims Elite Group Plans to Control Americans With Covid In a shocking interview, Senator Ron Johnson made some explosive remarks to Maria Bartiromo suggesting that there's a secretive elite group of individuals pulling the strings behind the… pic.twitter.com/YT24zdocZb — Vox Populi (@vox_populi_nl) August 12, 2023

We know the Democrat Party is a lost cause — just totally gone the way of the worst autocracies in history.

Related: Can We Arrest Fauci Now?

But what about the rest of the GOP? Will they maintain their radio silence on looming totalitarianism, or will they embrace the best traditions of Americana and stand up to would-be tyrants clad in white coats and business suits? Will the chicken-neck cretins at the top of the pyramid like Mitch McConnell be forced out, or will we the people insist on true leadership that represents the interests of average Americans?