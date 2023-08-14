The Morning Briefing: A National Conversation About Locking Up the J6 Committee Creeps

Top O’ the Briefing

We are kicking off the week by revisiting a frequent target of frustration and derision of ours here at the Briefing: The House Soviet Select Committee on Daddy Issues, also known as the J6 Committee. Yeah, they’re annoying commie traitors, but it keeps us from having to deal with Hunter Biden for at least one more day.

In these dark cloud times, we have to enjoy the silver linings when we can find them, no matter how difficult they are to see.

As the United States of America has descended into card-carrying Banana Republic status, there are any number of things that we can point to as a huge step in the wrong direction. The J6 Committee was one giant leap for Banana Republickind.

It was very satisfying to see Liz Cheney get the boot from politics for her turncoat role with the Dems’ J6 witch hunt, but she and everyone else on the committee should have been punished for wasting considerable taxpayer resources for a kangaroo court show trial. It was a national embarrassment that — in the minds of Democrats — lent some legitimacy to the railroading of former President Trump that is being done to attempt to keep him off of the ballot next year. It doesn’t, of course, but they’re not firing on all cylinders over there.

We’re now finding out that Cheney and her J6 cronies are even more full of it than any of us thought. This is from something that Victoria wrote over the weekend:

It looks like the background intelligence documents about the Capitol Hill riot have gone the way of certain Secret Service call records, the Capitol Hill pipe bomber’s identity, the ID of the White House cocaine addict, and Hillary Clinton’s bleach bit emails. Key evidence is missing. It’s gone. Vanished. If you’re in any way confused, let’s be clear: this is how a corrupt, banana republic, tinpot dictatorship acts. Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-Ga.) and former President Donald Trump alleged that at least two terabytes of information were not preserved by the Bennie Thompson and Liz Cheney show trial producers. “The more we go in,” Loudermilk told Fox News Digital, “the more we’re realizing that there’s things that we don’t have [sic]. We don’t have anything about security failures at the Capitol, we don’t have the videos of the depositions.” Loudermilk, who chairs the House Oversight subcommittee, says the documents they did get, 2.5 Terabytes out of 4, were a mess. “Nothing was indexed,” he said. “There was no table of contents index,” as there usually is in these types of documents. They simply got raw data, “so it took us a long time going through it and one thing I started realizing is we don’t have anything much at all from the Blue Team.” The Blue Team is the investigating arm of the J6 Committee that looked into the threats prior to the riot. And now documents supporting that work have been disappeared.

Literally, “Nothing to see here, move along.”

As Victoria covers in great detail, what’s missing is anything that might pertain to nagging questions that we right-wing nutjobs have about what transpired in the lead-up to the J6 protest. The Left will say they’re all conspiracy theories, but we tinfoil hatters have been close to batting a thousand for the last few years. They know that, and that’s why they have to play dirty.

It’s outrageous and disheartening that these awful people have played such a significant role in all of the pre-election tampering that we’re seeing right now. Truth has been plagued by false leftist narratives here for far too long. The J6 Committee was created solely to keep a false narrative alive so that it could be weaponized to keep Trump off of the ballot.

Here are some thoughts of Victoria’s that should be shared with those independent voters that aren’t sure which way they want to fall off of the fence next year:

Because so many of these types of incidents have taken place — see the first paragraph of this story for only a few examples — the Democrats no longer get the benefit of the doubt. They have earned suspicion, antipathy, and hisses from the American people. Assuming Loudermilk isn’t mistaken after chasing down this information for months, this is a consequential, event-changing subversion of justice that serves as a capstone of this party’s corruption dating back at least to Hillary’s peeing hookers dossier.

That’s a good reminder that Granny Maojackets’s stench is legacy stench whenever it comes to the Democrats and their incessant lying about Trump and elections. All corrupt roads lead back to her.

There will no doubt be more revelations about the J6 Committee’s malfeasance. The execrable Liz Cheney often justified her Never Trump J6 jihad by saying that she wanted to restore integrity to the Republican Party. In her twisted mind, that was best achieved by lying for the Democrats and not playing by congressional rules when carrying out her committee duties.

We should all be grateful that she’s no longer around to carry on the Bush-Cheney legacy of squish mediocrity in the GOP. Hey, there’s one positive to come out of the J6 committee.

Silver linings, my friends, they’re out there.

Another all-time favorite song.