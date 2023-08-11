Heartbroken Dad Exposes Hospital COVID Protocols He Believes Killed His Teenage Daughter

The unfortunate reality in 2023 is that unless you’re literally on death’s door, out of options, or you require emergency care for an acute injury such as severe trauma, a mainline American hospital — especially one run by a large institution dependent on government dollars — may not be the ideal place to turn if you care about you or your family’s health.

Some might disagree with that sentiment or dismiss it as hyperbole — but certainly not this dad who claims that a Wisconsin hospital killed his daughter with its COVID protocols.

Via The Defender (the publication wing of RFK Jr.’s Children’s Defense Fund):

“I miss her immensely.” Those are the words of Scott Schara, father of Grace Naomi (Emily) Schara, who died on Oct. 13, 2021, at age 19 at Ascension St. Elizabeth Hospital in Appleton, Wisconsin. Grace died just days after she tested positive for COVID-19 and went to an urgent care facility where she was treated for low oxygen levels.

Before reading further, I already foresaw the unfortunate subsequent series of events before they appeared to me in text, as they are not novel: the doctors, prodded by the hospital administrators through policy edicts, threw this girl on a ventilator before they even gave her lungs and heart a fighting chance to up her oxygen levels on their own, potentially with the help of medication.

Continuing:

Grace’s ordeal began on Oct. 1, 2021, when she tested positive for COVID-19 using a home testing kit. Five days later, her oxygen saturation had dropped to 88% as shown on the pulse oximeter her parents purchased in accordance with the Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance’s (FLCCC) COVID-19 treatment protocol. According to the protocol, hospitalization is recommended if oxygen saturation drops below 94%. Schara, however, now questions this recommendation. “I’m not throwing FLCCC under the bus at all, but the fear propaganda influenced my critical thinking,” he said. “If you’re going to start measuring something, you’ve got to know what to measure against, not a number someone throws out.” “What I’ve learned subsequently is when a person catches a cold or flu, their oxygen saturation naturally drops,” Schara said. He recounted being hospitalized with COVID-19 and low blood oxygen levels around the same time as his daughter, at a different hospital where he “just about died.”

It is well-documented that – even according to the most hardline Branch COVIDians like CNN’s resident Public Health™ propagandist, Leana Wen – that not only were COVID deaths overcounted, but hospitals were financially incentivized by the government to toss patients onto ventilators as often as possible.

Unbelievable. This is the same lady who went on CNN and said government needs to make it “hard for people to remain unvaccinated” and tie vaccination status to enjoying basic freedoms. pic.twitter.com/XgvOiSt036 — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) January 15, 2023

Right now Medicare is determining that if you have a COVID-19 admission to the hospital you get $13,000. If that COVID-19 patient goes on a ventilator you get $39,000, three times as much. Nobody can tell me after 35 years in the world of medicine that sometimes those kinds of things impact on what we do.

-Dr. Scott Jensen, practicing physician

Via WJAR 10 (NBC):

Under the CARES Act passed by Congress earlier this year, Medicare, which covers Americans over age 65, pays hospitals up to 20% more for some types of high-cost care that patients with severe COVID-19 may need. That includes things like putting a patient on a ventilator and a longer total time spent in the hospital.

In addition to the financial incentives, a hospital full of patients on respirators serves as magnificent COVID fear fodder to peddle on corporate state media in the service of continuing forced masking, forced vaxing, and lockdowns in perpetuity.

Continuing via The Defender: