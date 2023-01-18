Top Branch COVIDian Doctor Leana Wen Does a 180 on Rhetoric: Amnesty?

Non-establishment non-morons who hadn’t lobotomized themselves and outsourced all of their critical thinking skills to the Public Health™ demigods not only knew but reported years ago on the absurd overcounting of COVID-19 deaths.

Those people, me included, got their social media accounts suspended and worse for it.

Now Leana Wen, former head of Planned Parenthood who became the de facto cable news talking head to enforce the lockdown narrative, has suddenly learned that the COVID death counts were overcounted so as to facilitate the fearmongering efforts of Public Health™ goons.

BREAKING: Super-sleuth Leana Wen tells CNN we’ve been vastly overcounting COVID deaths, outlining the crucial distinction between deaths “with COVID” and deaths “from COVID.” How did we miss this?pic.twitter.com/bn2aUMqytZ — Michael P Senger (@MichaelPSenger) January 17, 2023

This is the kind of cutting-edge reporting you can only find at WaPo. I think we all owe Leana Wen a big thanks for the courage it must have taken to uncover this important story revealing the entire response to COVID to be one giant fraud.pic.twitter.com/g3m0cOKGaC — Michael P Senger (@MichaelPSenger) January 18, 2023

Wen was literally, for nearly three years, the most rabid demonizer of the unvaxxed and lockdown skeptics anywhere on the national landscape. Corporate and “progressive” media unleashed her regularly to spew her pseudoscientific nonsense.

Leana Wen: “It needs to be hard for people to remain unvaccinated.” pic.twitter.com/SUMxGG9xJC — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) January 15, 2023

And now they want “pandemic amnesty” while subtly shifting the narrative and hoping no one will notice the self-contradictions (lies) they peddled at the behest of the corporate state for years.

Let’s give them Nuremberg II instead.