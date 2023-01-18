News & Politics

Top Branch COVIDian Doctor Leana Wen Does a 180 on Rhetoric: Amnesty?

By Ben Bartee 6:19 PM on January 18, 2023
Top Branch COVIDian Doctor Leana Wen Does a 180 on Rhetoric: Amnesty?
Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Non-establishment non-morons who hadn’t lobotomized themselves and outsourced all of their critical thinking skills to the Public Health™ demigods not only knew but reported years ago on the absurd overcounting of COVID-19 deaths.

Those people, me included, got their social media accounts suspended and worse for it.

Now Leana Wen, former head of Planned Parenthood who became the de facto cable news talking head to enforce the lockdown narrative, has suddenly learned that the COVID death counts were overcounted so as to facilitate the fearmongering efforts of Public Health™ goons.

 

Wen was literally, for nearly three years, the most rabid demonizer of the unvaxxed and lockdown skeptics anywhere on the national landscape. Corporate and “progressive” media unleashed her regularly to spew her pseudoscientific nonsense.

And now they want “pandemic amnesty” while subtly shifting the narrative and hoping no one will notice the self-contradictions (lies) they peddled at the behest of the corporate state for years.

Let’s give them Nuremberg II instead.

Ben Bartee
Ben Bartee is an independent Bangkok-based American journalist with opposable thumbs. Follow his stuff via Armageddon Prose and/or Substack, Locals, Gab, and Twitter.
Tags: COVID-19
Trending
Editor's Choice