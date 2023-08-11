AOC Sends DOJ a Letter Demanding Investigation of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) sent the Department of [In]Justice a letter demanding it investigate Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

Ocasio-Cortez, alongside her squad of radical liberals, sent Attorney General Merrick Garland a letter demanding an investigation of Thomas over his relationship with a Republican megadonor. Don’t liberals also have megadonors? Why isn’t AOC demanding Garland investigate all the liberals who are funded by megadonors? It’s because Thomas is a conservative, and AOC wants to dictate the ideology of the Supreme Court. How “inclusive” of her.

Ocasio-Cortez’s letter calls for the DOJ to launch an investigation into Thomas “for consistently failing to report significant gifts he received from Harlan Crow and other billionaires for nearly two decades — in defiance of his duty under federal law.”

“First, Justice Thomas has received numerous undisclosed valuable gifts from Harlan Crow over the course of at least fifteen years, despite certifying repeatedly that his financial disclosure forms are ‘accurate, true, and complete,’ in certifications ‘subject to civil and criminal sanctions,'” the letter read.

AOC’s letter then cited a report by ProPublica detailing an alleged instance where Thomas did not disclose the financial “gifts” he received from Republican megadonors Harlan Crow. The letter states that judicial officers must disclose reports dealing with personal items, including finance, gifts, property interests, liabilities, transactions, and reimbursements, per the letter.

“No one is above the law. For two decades, Justice Thomas failed to report millions in gifts. Today, we asked DOJ to investigate Thomas for violating the Ethics of Government Act of 1978. We are joined by Ranking Members Nadler & Raskin, and Judiciary Members Lieu & Hank Johnson,” AOC wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

In April, Tomas issued a scathing rebuke of the ProPublica report detailing the Supreme Court justice’s relationship with Crow. Thomas explained that he and Crow had been friends for many years, and his conduct with the Republican megadonor followed the high court’s guidance.

“Harlan and Kathy Crow are among our dearest friends, and we have been friends for over twenty-five years,” Thomas said. “As friends do, we have joined them on a number of family trips during the more than quarter-century we have known them.”

“Early in my tenure at the Court, I sought guidance from my colleagues and others in the judiciary, and was advised that this sort of personal hospitality from close personal friends, who did not have business before the Court, was not reportable,” he added.