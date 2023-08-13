Erie, N.Y., Halts Migrants Entering the County After Two Sexual Assaults in Two Weeks

The migrant situation in Erie County, N.Y., has become intolerable after two different asylum seekers were charged with sexual assault in the last two weeks.

Kindu Jeancy, an asylum seeker from the Congo, was arrested Friday after a 27-year-old Buffalo woman filed a complaint with the Cheektowaga Police Department around 4 p.m. Jeancy was charged with “sexual abuse in the first degree and unlawful imprisonment” following an investigation by the police department.

Early last week, a Venezuelan migrant, Jesus Guzman-Bermudez, 26, was arraigned on charges of rape, unlawful imprisonment, endangering the welfare of a child, and harassment.

Jeancy and Guzman-Bermudez both came to Erie County as part of New York City Mayor Eric Adams’s controversial resettlement plan. The company that is helping to place the migrants is being investigated for obstructing the police probe into the rapes.

Cheektowaga Chief of Police Brian Gould is “asking for the immediate discontinued use of the Best Western Hotel on Dingens Street,” where the assaults occurred. “The hotel is located in a residential neighborhood and is not only causing safety concerts to nearby residents, but also quality of life issues,” said Gould.

Well, yeah. What kind of an idiot would place unvetted migrants in a residential area?

“I cannot add police presence in that neighborhood without taking it away from another neighborhood, and that should not happen,” said Gould.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz called for repayment of “the costs associated with securing the hotels and neighborhoods.” He’s in full CYA mode, considering the resistance to the asylum seekers coming into Erie he got from residents in the first place.

“I demanded Mayor Adams [New York City] paused all further transportation of asylum seekers to our community till such time we can resolve all security issues,” said Poloncarz. “He agreed and informed me that they will not send any additional persons to Erie County at this time.”

Poloncarz hastened to add that he had no warning that the migrants were coming, so don’t blame him for anything. “It is not a suitable location for the asylum seekers to be placed due to the location in an immediate neighborhood of individuals in Cheektowaga as well as very close to the City of Buffalo,” Poloncarz said.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has agreed to deploy National Guard troops to Western New York after the two rapes. It appears that Mayor Adams’s resettlement program has gotten off to a rocky start.