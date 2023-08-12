Has the Dystopian 15-Minute City Arrived in Arizona?

Have globalist elites’ dystopian 15-minute cities arrived in Arizona? A new community in Tempe seems to fit the bill.

If you don’t know what 15-minute cities are, you should. Oxford, England is one locale being changed into a community where there are no privately owned cars, all shops and public facilities are a short walk or bike ride away, the community is carefully monitored (and eventually controlled) by the powers-that-be, and everything is meant to be “sustainable” according to the climate hoax-pushing alarmists.

A developer in Tempe is putting the finishing touches on a new community that seems to check all those boxes — in fact, its big selling point is that there are no private cars and all the stores are in one little area near the apartments.

If the above description doesn’t already turn you off, the World Economic Forum (WEF) — a proponent of 15-minute cities — announced a vision in 2016 that went even further toward total Marxist authoritarianism.

WEF described a world where no one has private transportation, there’s no such thing as private property, a person’s apartment can be used for other purposes by the powers-that-be whenever necessary, everything is under 24-hour surveillance, even cooking equipment has to be borrowed from the authorities, and AI and robots are in charge of most jobs. WEF isn’t the only entity enamored of such a plan. Saudi Arabia’s “The Line” city plan is very similar.

And what if you anger the elites with a public opinion that doesn’t meet their approval? In Communist China, their social credit system punishes any dissidents or government critics by turning their digital IDs red, preventing them from doing or buying anything. WEF plans a digital ID very like China’s, and the Canadian and Dutch governments are partnered with WEF in that initiative.

Fox10 Phoenix reported Wednesday:

Meet Culdesac Tempe – an all-walkable community. Despite urban sprawl and the idea that we need cars to get around, managers at Culdesac Tempe insist their residents are doing fine without them. They’re given bikes and discounted rates for electric scooters, Lyft and rent-a-car services. Not to mention unlimited access to the light rail.

Wow! The benignant elites give you so many rewards for being a good little minion and surrendering your car! At least this is all voluntary right now.

‘We want to create that idea of a cul-de-sac but in a neighborhood environment,’ said Erin Boyd with the Culdesac Tempe’s government and external affairs. It’s 17 acres off Apache Boulevard and McClintock Drive. A complex of 700 apartments with each resident living without a car…’I’m a big believer in sustainability. That’s what attracted me to the site,’ [Street Corner Urban Market CEO Vik Dhillon] said…His grocery store will be next to the restaurant, coffee shop, co-working space, event courtyards and retail spots.

And what if you want to travel outside that narrow little community? The article didn’t address that issue. But of course, you’re not supposed to want to travel anywhere. You have your coffee shop and grocery store and bike and apartment. What more could you possibly want, peasant?

Again, this Tempe community is voluntary, and maybe to college students or single people who dislike traveling, it sounds just fine. But when a community checks that many boxes to line up with Marxist globalists’ plans, we should at least be cautious. As an Arizonan, I find Culdesac Tempe just a little too close to home for comfort.