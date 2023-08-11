Ex-Colombo Family Caporegime Calls Out Biden Family: '100%' a Crime Family

Michael Franzese, son of the late mafia underboss Sonny Franzese, ripped into President Joe Biden and his family as new details continue to come out surrounding the family’s blatant corruption.

Franzese, like his father, was a high-ranking mafia official for the Colombo crime family in New York. Michael served as a caporegime, meaning a captain, in the crime family. In 1985, he was sentenced to 10 years in prison on racketeering charges.

Today, Franzese is a devout Christian and has a YouTube channel where he speaks out against the horrors going on in today’s world. He has led multiple speaking tours worldwide, and he urges developing adults not to make the same mistakes he once made.

Speaking with the Blaze’s Glenn Beck, Franzese ripped into the Biden family.

“When you look at the family of the Bidens, is that not a crime family?” Glenn asks the ex-mobster.

“I gotta’ tell you, Glenn,” Franzese began, “it’s so hard for me to sit back and watch what’s going on and wonder why this all hasn’t been exposed.”

“It’s always ‘follow the money,'” he added. “The money trail always leads to something.”

Related: Democrats Ought to Be Panicking About the Biden Crime Family



Franzese proceeded to detail the crimes he committed in his former life, telling Beck that he pleaded guilty to racketeering. He then created a comparison between his crimes and the Biden family’s.

“But the underlying act was I was defrauding the government out of taxing every gallon of gasoline. We devised a scheme, I ran it for eight years, where we were selling gasoline and just keeping the tax money,” he explained. “All we did was create a corporation so that we can open up a bank account. And the money that flowed in there was all illegal money, was all tax money that we were taking from the government. There was no other purpose for the company. And that’s exactly the same thing that the Bidens are doing.”

Franzese said that, despite his and the Biden family’s crimes being similar, there’s a stark difference between the two.

“To have a president in office that’s doing these kinds of things,” he says, “basically, it’s treasonous in my view.”

The president knowingly lied to the American people about his involvement in his son’s business time and time again. When you have an ex-mobster calling out the president of the U.S. over his crimes, that should mean something. It is, like Franzese said, “treasonous” for Biden to have participated in his son’s corrupt foreign business dealings.