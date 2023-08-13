Kari Lake Taunts Woke Reporters Iowa State Fair: Try Milking a Bull to 'See How That Goes'

Former Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake attended the Iowa state fair on Friday, where she challenged reporters from the New York Times and the Washington Post to “milk a bull.” Lake was referencing the news outlets’ past statements regarding “gender ideology.”

Lake began to milk a cow in front of reporters, when she asked the Times reporter to identify him or herself. “Which one of you is from the New York Times?” Lake asked.

“I am,” a reporter responded.

“You know there are only two genders,” Lake asserted.

“I just take pictures,” the reporter replied.

Lake continued making her point. “There are only two genders, and they know that in Iowa,” she said. “I challenge the New York Times reporter and the Washington Post reporter to try to milk a cow and then try to milk a bull and see how that goes.”

Lake has expressed interest in running for the U.S. Senate, despite her unsuccessful bid for Arizona governor.

“Politics is gross. It’s a slimy business, but I think we need real people to be in it. And so I am contemplating running for office again,” Lake told Breitbart News. Referencing her ongoing challenge to irregularities in the 2022 Arizona elections, Lake added, “I want everyone out there to know we have filed a notice of appeal on our case. We’re not giving up on securing our elections and reforming our elections, and we’re going to work through the court system.”

“I may run for Senate, I’m considering that,” she said. “It’s something I may have to do because we can’t have people who don’t care about Arizonans representing us in Washington, D.C. Got a lot of options on the table. I’m taking a look at all of them, and I’ll be making some decisions here in the coming months.”

Lake also revealed that a high-profile official attempted to bribe her to drop out of politics entirely, but the former news anchor declined the offer, according to Breitbart News.

“Originally, I was going to name the book, I was going to title it ‘Unafraid,’ and then I had a pretty high-profile person come to my door and offer me money to put my movement on hold and my political career on hold — offered me a cushy job, nice paycheck, position on a board, and I said, ‘Are you kidding me? I left a cushy job… I’m not motivated by money,’” Lake recalled. “And then the conversation turned, ‘Well, what would it take for you to not run for office again, at least until after 2024?’ And I thought, ‘Oh my gosh, this is the kind of stuff of movies.’”