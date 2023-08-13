Tim Scott Says He Would Fire Christopher Wray and Merrick Garland if Elected President

GOP presidential candidate Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) said that if he is elected president, he would fire FBI Director Christopher Wray and Attorney General Merrick Garland.

Speaking with Breitbart News on Saturday, the presidential hopeful noted that jettisoning Wray and Garland would be part of his overall efforts to take down the two-tiered system of justice in America.

Scott pointed out the prosecutorial double standard in this country under President Joe Biden, as the Biden Department of Justice goes after the president’s main political opponent, former President Donald Trump, over bogus “crimes.” Scott also highlighted the DOJ’s attempts at going after parents at local school board meetings as well as pro-life activists.

The two-tiered system of justice became even more pronounced this week after Garland appointed U.S. Attorney from Delaware David Weiss to serve as special counsel in the ongoing investigation of Hunter Biden. It should be noted that Weiss has spent five years investigating the first son and has not done a single thing yet except broker a sweetheart plea deal that collapsed under the most basic scrutiny.

When asked what he would do as president to restore confidence in government institutions such as the DOJ, Scott insisted that it was essential to remove Wray and Garland.

“Number one, we fire Joe Biden. Hire me. Number two, we fire Merrick Garland. And number three, we fire Christopher Wray. By doing so, we eliminate the rest of the political appointees in the Department of Justice so that the American people could see action,” he said, explaining they would “recreate a culture based on objectivity, based on fairness and based on Lady Justice wearing a blindfold.”

“By doing those three things, we restore competence and integrity, but then, we have to recreate the culture, the bones of FBI,” Scott added, expressing confidence that “the vast majority of those folks want to do their jobs to serve the country.”

“But when the culture is so corrosive and so toxic, you have to purge out that culture to restore confidence, even amongst the FBI rank and file,” Scott continued. He said that such action will “restore competence in the eyes of the American people.”

Scott said the fight doesn’t end in the DOJ. He said that other departments, such as the Federal Reserve, and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, among many others, need to be renovated.

“We need to do the same thing with the EPA, FDA, NIH, [and] CDC. We have a problem in today’s government. We don’t trust them because they haven’t been trustworthy,” Scott said.