The Morning Briefing: Idiot Dems Want to Make the Economy an Issue, Republicans Should Let Them

Because they live in an alternative universe that’s devoid of logic, the Democrats have decided that they want to make something called “Bidenomics” an issue for the 2024 presidential election. They’re so wrapped in a self-referential bubble that they believe that President LOLEightyonemillion has been good for the American economy. So much so, in fact, that he should get a cool name attached to it.

It’s safe to say that none of the people involved in the telling of the Bidenomics tale have been to a grocery store in the last year.

As I am tasked with monitoring leftist bias in the mainstream media, I read the Opinion sections of The New York Times and The Washington Post every weekday. Both are filled with columns insisting that none of the inflation pain that we’ve all been experiencing is real. Paul Krugman at the Times has been particularly active in crafting the fiction.

His spin doesn’t help when we’re in the checkout line.

The American public is not buying the story that the Democrats are selling about the economy, which Stacey wrote about yesterday:

The results clearly demonstrate that Americans are not happy, and the primary driver is the economy. Only 37% approve of Biden’s handling of the economy, while 70% disapprove of how the administration has addressed inflation. Seventy-five percent of respondents rate the economic conditions as poor, and 51% say the economy is still in a downturn and likely to worsen. Twenty-nine percent believe things are going well in America, with only 2% choosing very well. By way of comparison, in October 2020, during the height of the pandemic, 39% reported things were going well. In early January 2021, amid continued COVID-19 shutdowns, only 56% rated the economy as poor. According to those polled, the economy is also far and away the most important issue facing the country, netting 44%. Personal finances are at the top of that list, with 19% concerned about the cost of living and inflation. Fifty-five percent reported that they are dissatisfied with their personal finances. When respondents were asked how the current economy impacted their financial habits, 71% reported changing what groceries they buy, 70% said they cut back on extras to afford necessities, and 50% canceled summer vacations.

Even with their Magic Mail-In Ballot Machine powers, the Democrats must be sweating the fact that the rubes in the hinterlands are paying more attention to their bank accounts than the spin coming from Team Biden.

Every Republican running for any office should be asking voters how much they spent on milk last week. Or eggs or cheese or meat — you know what I mean here.

If the Biden people want to stick with the “Yay Bidenomics!” approach, Republicans should do nothing to discourage it. When your enemy insists on shooting himself in the foot immediately prior to a race, don’t take the gun out of his hands.

Reload it for him if you have to.

