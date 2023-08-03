Democrats Complain About RFK's GOP Backers When They Spent $50 Million to Help Unelectable Republicans in 2022

The revelation that Robert Kennedy’s campaign is being funded to a great extent by two Republican Super PACs has elicited howls of fake outrage from Democrats and criticism of RFK for taking the money.

Financial filings this week from two super PACs supporting him, which together have raised nearly $10.5 million, show that RFK’s most enthusiastic backers also gave money to Donald Trump in 2020 and contributed millions of dollars to Republican candidates and Super PACs in 2022.

But in 2022, Democrats put their thumb on the scale to get far-right candidates nominated in various primaries by contributing $50 million to nine of them. The reason was simple. While most of these primary candidates could have been elected in red states, their far-right views fell flat in the blue and purple states in which they ran.

But the significance of that $50 million is that they were able to defeat far better GOP candidates who would have had a much better chance of prevailing in the general election.

The Republican Super PACs supporting Kennedy aren’t necessarily trying to replace Joe Biden with Robert Kennedy. But supporting a thorn in Biden’s side until the convention (and perhaps beyond), forcing Biden to spend money when he may have preferred coasting all the way to the general election, is good politics.

What the Democrats tried in 2022 was hypocritical and, considering that the GOP candidates they were supporting held views contrary to the majority of the electorate, knowingly undemocratic. Many in their own party disagreed with the tactic.

