Biden Tries to Dodge Questions About Trump's Indictment

President Joe Biden, while on another bike ride on Thursday, tried to ignore reporters’ questions concerning the indictment of former President Donald Trump.

“Mr. President, will you be following the arraignment today, sir?” Jay McMichael of CNN asked Biden.

“No,” the 80-year-old president replied.

Biden tells ⁦@JayMcMichaelCNN⁩ he won’t be following Trump’s arraignment in federal court today: “NO” pic.twitter.com/TmdURLQQ5r — Kevin Liptak (@Kevinliptakcnn) August 3, 2023

Trump was arraigned Thursday in federal court in Washington D.C., where he pled not guilty to four criminal charges concerning his actions surrounding the Jan. 6, 2021 protests.

The four counts are as follows: “Conspiracy to defraud the United States; Conspiracy to Obstruct an Official Proceeding; Obstruction of and Attempt to Obstruct an Official Proceeding; and Conspiracy Against Rights.”

The indictment comes as Trump faces 40 counts relating to his alleged refusal to provide classified documents to the National Archives and Records Administration. The former president is also facing 34 counts in Manhattan for allegedly falsifying business records.

Prior to giving his resounding “No” answer, Biden refused to answer any reporters’ questions concerning the Trump indictment.

“Will you talk to us on your way back, Mr. President?” New York Times reporter Katie Rogers asked the president.

“Probably not,” Biden replied. Surprisingly, Rogers came back with a defiant response: “Think about it.”

Thursday marked the end of Biden’s week-long vacation to the Delaware beach community. How many vacations is that now, by the way?

It seems like Biden’s having a tough time at the White House. Constantly eating ice cream must be tough.

On Tuesday, when the Trump indictment went public, Biden and First Lady Jill Biden were having a lunch date before watching the newly- released movie “Oppenheimer,” according to the New York Post.

Biden did, however, release a statement on the political unrest going on in Niger, West Africa.

Anything to steer the conversation away from domestic issues, right?

“In this critical moment, the United States stands with the people of Niger to honor our decades-long partnership rooted in shared democratic values and support for civilian-led governance,” Biden said.

“The Nigerien people have the right to choose their leaders. They have expressed their will through free and fair elections — and that must be respected,” he added.