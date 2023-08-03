Politics is a nasty business. There’s no doubt about that. Candidates will constantly battle, insult, and makeup falsehoods about each another just to gain power. That’s the business.

With Trump, we have plenty of that. Some enjoy the name-calling, others don’t, and that’s fine. Those who do enjoy it, look at it as entertainment, as “Trump will be Trump.” They particularly look up to Trump as a man who isn’t afraid to call it as he sees it.

With DeSantis, we have a more polished politician who has congressional and gubernatorial experience but no presidential expertise — yet.

That’s where it gets tricky.

DeSantis has a fantastic track record as governor of Florida, while Trump has a near-immaculate track record as president. Did Trump make mistakes as president? Absolutely, however, he had plenty more good moves than blunders.

Both DeSantis and Trump are winning candidates for 2024. Either would be infinitely better than Joe Biden. I think this is where conservatives are lacking: in unity.

If we want to win in 2024 we must stop the “I choose him/her” mentality. Instead, we must focus on who the best candidate is to defeat Biden.

Now of course, in the primary, we may choose whomever we like. But we must vote as a block for whoever ends up triumphant after the primary elections.

Whether it’s Trump, DeSantis, Vivek Ramaswamy, Nikki Haley, Tim Scott, Mike Pence, or any other Republican, we must vote for the winner of the primary.

Why? To defeat Joe Biden.

I strictly believe that any Republican is better than Biden, as all of us should.

At the end of the day, we must set aside our political preferences and instead do what’s best for the country: evict Joe Biden from the White House.

The 2024 election will be the first I will vote in. Of course, I know who I’m going to vote for in the primary. And if my candidate fails to reach the general, then I’ll vote for the Republican Party’s nominee. It’s that simple.

Democrats do this all the time. In part, this is because they can’t think for themselves and, therefore, listen to whatever they’re told to do.

We, as conservatives and as Republican voters, are faced with a choice. Will we unite in the general election and vote for Trump or DeSantis, one of whom is likely to become the nominee? Or will we remain split and then complain when Biden gets re-elected?

Our choice is clear. Let’s not go after each other for preferring Trump or DeSantis. Instead, let’s encourage both to run together, even if such a thing is unlikely.

Those who prefer DeSantis must vote Trump if he’s the nominee, and those who support Trump must vote DeSantis if he’s the nominee.

That is how we win.

As Abraham Lincoln once said, “A house divided against itself cannot stand.” Fellow conservatives, Lincoln is as right now as he was then. United, we will win.