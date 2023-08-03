BREAKING: Here's What Happened at Trump's J6 Hearing Today

As expected, former President Donald Trump entered a not-guilty plea on federal charges that he conspired to remain in power after the 2020 election.

Prior to leaving for the hearing, Trump wrote on Truth Social, “I AM NOW GOING TO WASHINGTON, D.C., TO BE ARRESTED FOR HAVING CHALLENGED A CORRUPT, RIGGED, & STOLEN ELECTION. IT IS A GREAT HONOR, BECAUSE I AM BEING ARRESTED FOR YOU. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!”

As PJM’s Matt Margolis reported when the indictment dropped on Tuesday:

A D.C. grand jury indicted former President Donald Trump on Tuesday on charges related to Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into the Capitol riot on January 6. The 45-page indictment… charges Trump with conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights. “This is nothing more than the latest corrupt chapter in the continued pathetic attempt by the Biden Crime Family and their weaponized Department of Justice to interfere with the 2024 Presidential Election, in which President Trump is the undisputed frontrunner, and leading by substantial margins,” the Trump campaign said in a statement received by PJ Media.

Trump arrived at the E. Barrett Prettyman Federal Courthouse in Washington, D.C., on Thursday afternoon flanked by his attorneys, John Lauro and Todd Blanche, who appeared alongside the former president as he entered his plea. Magistrate Judge Moxila A. Upadhyaya, who will not be overseeing his trial, presided at the hearing. U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, an Obama appointee, is scheduled to preside over the trial.

Related: FLASHBACK: Rush Limbaugh Predicted Democrats Would Indict Trump

According to NBC News:

Before the hearing started, Trump sat at the defense table with his hands clasped and chatted with his two attorneys, Todd Blanche and John Lauro, who each sat next to him. The proceeding before Magistrate Judge Moxila A. Upadhyaya began with the court clerk calling the case — “United States of America vs. Donald J. Trump.” Prosecutor Thomas Windom laid out the government’s conditions of release, including that “the defendant must not communicate about the facts of the case to any individual known to be a witness except through counsel or in the presence of counsel.” The judge also warned Trump: “It is a crime to try to influence a juror.” She added that if he violated the conditions of release, “You may be held pending trial in this case.” “Do you understand these warnings and consequences, sir?” the judge asked. Trump nodded yes. Trump was fingerprinted and processed at the E. Barrett Prettyman Courthouse before the hearing.

Trump lashed out at the Biden administration on Truth Social, “Biden and his family steal Millions and Millions of Dollars, including BRIBES from foreign countries, and I’m headed to D.C. to be ARRESTED for protesting a CROOKED ELECTION. UNFAIR VENUE, UNFAIR JUDGE. We are a Nation in Decline. MAGA!!!” Earlier in the day he posted, “I NEED ONE MORE INDICTMENT TO ENSURE MY ELECTION!”