BREAKING: Trump Indicted by Biden DOJ for His ‘Role’ in Capitol Riot

A D.C. grand jury indicted former President Donald Trump on Tuesday on charges related to Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into the Capitol riot, Fox News is reporting.

The 45-page indictment charges Trump with conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.

“This is nothing more than the latest corrupt chapter in the continued pathetic attempt by the Biden Crime Family and their weaponized Department of Justice to interfere with the 2024 Presidential Election, in which President Trump is the undisputed frontrunner, and leading by substantial margins,” the Trump campaign said in a statement received by PJ Media.

Donald Trump teased the indictment Tuesday afternoon, questioning the timing and calling it election interference and prosecutorial misconduct.

A trial is set for May 20, 2024.

As Trump points out, the timing of this indictment is extremely suspicious. Not only could this have happened any time over the past two and a half years, but it comes a day after Hunter Biden’s former best friend and business associate Devon Archer’s bombshell testimony exposing Joe Biden’s involvement in Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings.

This indictment comes in addition to Trump’s federal indictment on 37 criminal charges in Miami last month over mishandling of classified documents, and the indictment in Manhattan over a misdemeanor campaign finance charge that was elevated to a felony by Soros-funded Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. Both those cases were criticized by experts for being weak and political hit jobs.

Even Reuters noted recently that the J6 case against Trump will be extremely difficult to prove. “Although the overall picture of the prosecution’s case would likely be compelling, getting into the details and proving criminal conduct on Trump’s part would be difficult. The hardest task would also be the most valuable to any criminal prosecution — linking Trump to the violent assault on the Capitol,” the outlet reported. “Based on the evidence that has been made public to date, the government would probably struggle to show that Trump met with conspirators and plotted violence, which would be a smoking gun in any prosecution for insurrection.”

You think? The radical left has long claimed that Trump “incited” an “insurrection” on January 6, 2021, but the evidence has long belied those claims. Not only was President Trump still speaking when the violence at the Capitol began, but there’s also ample evidence that the riot was preplanned by various groups. Perhaps more importantly, Trump specifically called on his supporters to engage in peaceful protest. “I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard,” Trump said in his speech.

The infamously partisan January 6 Committee refused to show exculpatory evidence during their hearings and even doctored evidence presented. “It was not a fair proceeding,” famed lawyer Alan Dershowitz explained last year. “And even if you say it was one-sided, it was unethical. Why was it unethical? Take, for example, President Trump’s speech on January 6th. I opposed that speech. I didn’t think it was done well. I didn’t think he should have done it. But he said at the end of the speech he wanted people to show their voices patriotically and peacefully. They doctored the tape! They edited those words out.”

While the evidence clearly exonerates Trump, the case is to be tried in Washington, D.C., where Trump is unlikely to get a fair trial.

Read the indictment: